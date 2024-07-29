Comic-Con 2024: Harrison Ford Transforms Into Red Hulk in 'Captain America 4'

Walt Disney Pictures Movie

Of how he felt seeing himself as the iconic character, the 'Indiana Jones' star tells GamesRadar+, 'It was based on what I had done and it's animated so it looked familiar.'

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Marvel has given fans a new look at "Captain America: Brave New World". Footage of the new film, which was shown at Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, displayed Harrison Ford transforming into Red Hulk

The clip begins with a speech from Ford's President Thunderbolt Ross, who "focuses on the giant Celestial that is sticking out of the ocean, talking about how countries tried to rush and claim it for them," according to Screen Rant. He says Captain America is responsible for the U.S. having its own Adamantium.

Later, Ross tells Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson his success is why he wants Cap to rebuild the Avengers. Ross then transforms into the Red Hulk in front of the White House.

Of how he felt seeing himself as the iconic character, Ford told GamesRadar+, "It was based on what I had done and it's animated so it looked familiar." He continued while laughing, "I think my wife thinks I look like that all the time, so it was not that big a deal."

Directed by Julius Onah, "Captain America: Brave New World" marks the first standalone Captain America film since 2016's "Captain America: Civil War". Its trailer was released earlier this month, showing Wilson meeting with President Thaddeus Ross following the death of William Hurt in 2022.

Ross, who previously arrested Wilson and the other Avengers in "Civil War", now wants to make Captain America an official military position, a proposition Wilson is wary of. The trailer hints at a darker agenda, with Ross urging, "Work with me, Sam," and menacingly telling Wilson, "You may be Captain America, but you're not Steve Rogers."

Things quickly escalate as Wilson's friend and retired super-soldier, Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), becomes the main suspect after ostensibly trying to assassinate Ross. Wilson issues a stern warning, "Sir, your inner circle has been compromised. Either you can't see that, or you don't want to."

Wilson received the Captain America shield from Chris Evans' Steve Rogers at the end of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame". His journey to accept his role was further explored in the 2021 Disney+ series, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" before finally getting his own movie.