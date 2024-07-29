Stunna Girl Thanks Fans for Support, Hits Back at 'Baddie' Co-Star Ahna Mac Over Jab at Her Shooting

Instagram Celebrity

Amidst the trauma after she's shot in the chest, Stunna Girl thanks her supporters for their love and reacts to negative reactions, including a cruel taunt from former castmate Ahna Mac.

AceShowbiz - Stunna Girl recently revealed through social media that she was injured in a shooting, sparking a wave of support and controversy online. The rapper, whose real name is Suzanne Sade Brown, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 28, to share graphic images of her injuries, including a photo of the bloody wound and a screenshot of medical documents confirming she had been shot.

In one of her posts, she explained that the bullet struck her "above my breast and went out my underpit."

Hours later, Stunna Girl expressed heartfelt gratitude, "I love yall thanks to everyone who's reached // reaching out, my family, friends, homies, supporters etc. I knew I was loved but this just showed me just how much everybody really loves & rocks fa me."

While many of her fans have sent their well-wishes, including her "Lemon Pepper" collaborator JT who wrote, "Even though I sent my love in real life, I wanna publicly say I'm praying for you! You're such a raw & talented girl to me. God gave you a 2nd chance do right with it! Love you," not all responses have been positive.

Ahna Mac, a former co-star from the Zeus Network's "Baddies" series, posted a video on social media seemingly mocking Stunna Girl's situation. In the video, Ahna stated, "I really told y'all god don't play about me… Now this bi**h got shot. Ain't sh*t funny about that but I told bi**hes karma is real... I really hope you don't make it through, bi**h."

Stunna Girl did not take the taunts lightly and responded firmly via social media, "Stop trynna go viral off me. Celebrating sumn yo pssy ah aint do & scared to do & wont ever do ! We all bleed but But bet mfs bled more then i did!!"

Following the incident, Stunna Girl told fans to avoid jumping to conclusions as details surrounding the shooting remain scant. "Yall stop making up stories!!" she wrote in one of her posts.

The artist, known for her singles including collaborations with big names like JT from the City Girls, and her appearances on the "Baddies" series, continues to recover and promises to keep her fans updated as more information becomes available.

As the situation unfolds, supporters and critics alike are watching closely, wishing Stunna Girl a speedy and full recovery.