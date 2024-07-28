Justin Bieber Treats Fans to Pics of Him Snuggling Up to Wife Hailey's Baby Bump

Instagram Celebrity

As he counts the days to become a first-time father, the Canadian pop star shares on Instagram some pictures of him cozying up with his model wife.

AceShowbiz - It looks like Justin Bieber cannot wait to be a first-time father. On Friday, July 26, the "Sorry" hitmaker treated his online devotees to pictures of him snuggling up to his wife Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin)'s baby bump.

In one of the pictures posted on Instagram, the 30-year-old and his spouse could be seen flipping the bird. In another snap, the Canadian pop star rested his head on the model's thigh, showing off the pregnant mom's bare baby bump.

Other pictures showed the married couple flashing smiles as they enjoyed what appeared to be a tropical location. The carousel ended with a selfie wherein the pair smiled at the camera.

Justin's post has been flooded with positive feedback from fellow musicians. One in particular was Quavo, who simply wrote, "The Biebs". Big Sean added, "Love u bro." Diplo, meanwhile, commented, "yes papi."

Justin and Hailey announced that they are expecting their first child together in May. The Rhode Skin founder, who kept her pregnancy under wraps for six months, revealed her baby bump in a touching Instagram video where the couple renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii.

In a new interview with W Magazine, Hailey shared, "I probably could have hid it until the end." She added, "But I didn't enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

Now in her third trimester, Hailey seeks to treasure the remaining moments of her one-on-one time with Justin. "In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, 'I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?' I'm trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us," she explained.