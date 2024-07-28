Nelly Furtado Credits Daughter for Preventing Her From Using Auto-Tune on New Album

Instagram Music

The Grammy-winning singer, who announced her new album '7' on July 11, reveals that her 20-year-old daughter Nevis wasn't impressed upon learning that she used auto-tune.

AceShowbiz - Nelly Furtado wasn't offended at all when getting roasted by her daughter Nevis for using auto-tune on her new album. In fact, the Grammy-winning singer said in an interview that she's thankful for it.

When speaking to NME, the 45-year-old opened up about her daughter's A&R role in creating the new project. "She'd literally be like, 'Mom, why are you using auto-tune on this song?' You think it sounds cool but it doesn't," the musician recalled with a laugh.

That was the eye-opening moment for Nelly to re-think her album's direction. "She also reminded me that people love my music because it's three-dimensional," Nelly added of 20-year-old Nevis, "which made me dig even deeper."

Nelly announced her new album "7" on July 11 via a lengthy Instagram post where she also unveiled her latest single, "Corazón." Of making the record, she explained, "This is going to sound strange and stupid but this isn't a job for me. It's super personal. Music is my whole language and life and love and blessing, so sometimes it's hard for me to wrap that up in a bow."

"I first felt the energy of what 'Corazón' would become on a trip to Colombia with a couple of friends and then I kept on recording and four years later I have an album," she continued, "and it's really always about the journey, honestly."

Nelly went on to note, "Anyways, I'll TRY to explain the process in some photos and videos and storytelling but I know that I experienced it all and cried the tears and made the friendships and felt the joy and fear and pain and I learned a lot and that's all that matters." She concluded the post by writing, "What is cool though, every time I would doubt myself I would see the number 7 everywhere."