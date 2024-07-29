 
Chris Pratt Confirms Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Debuts Her Baby Bump
Following weeks of pregnancy rumors, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt finally confirm they are expanding their family, and their fans couldn't be happier.

AceShowbiz - Hollywood heartthrob Chris Pratt couldn't contain his pride as he recently celebrated his pregnant wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, during a children's party. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star, 45, shared his admiration for Katherine, 34, on Instagram, posting a picture of her wearing pink gingham overalls that accentuated her baby bump.

"Greatest party planner in history!" he gushed, highlighting the elegant white T-shirt and layered gold jewelry she wore while hosting the event. This post marks his official confirmation after weeks of rumors suggesting Katherine is pregnant with the newest addition to the couple's growing family. The reveal came as paparazzi photos of Katherine hit the internet showing her growing belly.

Katherine Schwarzenegger debuts baby bump

The couple, who tied the knot on June 8, 2019, after meeting through church in 2018, are now expecting their third child together. This exciting update comes as they continue to nurture their family, which currently includes their daughters Lyla Maria, 3, and Eloise Christina, 2. Despite keeping the baby's due date and gender under wraps, the announcement has already generated an outpouring of support from fans, amassing over 64.3k likes on Instagram.

  Editors' Pick

Katherine, the daughter of Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, is known for her hands-on approach to motherhood and her passion for parenting. In a recent episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, she expressed her gratitude for the experience, saying, "I've always wanted to be a mom and I have always really looked forward to this time in my life and been really excited about it." Her dedication to her children and her joy in sharing this journey with Chris were evident in her heartfelt words.

Chris, who also shares an 11-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife Anna Faris, has embraced his role as a "girl dad" with enthusiasm. Katherine praised him during the podcast, noting, "I love it and it's really wonderful when you're able to parent with a partner that is really hands-on. To just see him step into the role as a girl dad... has been really beautiful too."

The couple's love story is inspiring, having been set up by Katherine's mother and quickly progressing to a lavish wedding ceremony in Montecito, California. Their journey from meeting in 2018 to becoming a family of soon five members is a testament to their strong bond and shared values.

As they await the arrival of their new bundle of joy, Chris and Katherine continue to radiate happiness and gratitude. Their fans remain eager to share in their journey, celebrating every milestone with the beloved couple.

