Hailey Bieber 'Didn't Feel Good' Hiding Her Pregnancy, Slams Criticism Over Justin Marriage

W Magazine/David Sims Celebrity

The pregnant wife of Justin Bieber is embracing pregnancy with a candid and refreshing openness, sharing her journey and challenges while looking forward to her new role as a mother.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hailey Baldwin, the 27-year-old supermodel and wife of pop star Justin Bieber, is radiating joy and anticipation as she expects her first child. After keeping her pregnancy under wraps for six months, Hailey revealed her baby bump in a touching Instagram video where the couple renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii.

This was a deliberate decision amid her desire for a stress-free pregnancy. Wearing big jackets during her months-long concealment helped her pull it off, but she yearned for openness. She explained it in a new interview with W magazine where she bares her baby bump on the front page.

"I probably could have hid it until the end," she said, "but I didn't enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

Hailey's pregnancy experience hasn't been without its hurdles. Despite her attempts to stay physically healthy by consuming protein-rich foods like eggs, chicken, and steak, she endured acute morning sickness during her first trimester, an experience she described as lasting "all day long."

Now in her third trimester, Hailey seeks to treasure the remaining moments of her one-on-one time with Justin. "In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, 'I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?' I'm trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us," she shared.

As Hailey navigates this significant life change, she also reflects on her evolving relationship with her family. "I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent. I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family," she revealed.

These sentiments spring partly from her unique upbringing in a famous family, which includes her father Stephen Baldwin and her uncles Alec Baldwin, Daniel Baldwin, and Billy Baldwin.

Moreover, Hailey addresses the public scrutiny about her relationship with Justin. "People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced.' It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy," she lamented. Despite the negativity, Hailey is focusing on the positives and looking forward to welcoming their new family member.

In the world of beauty and fashion, Hailey's journey from a renowned model to a skincare mogul with her brand Rhode is noteworthy. With a philosophy centered on simplicity and chicness, Hailey aims to redefine the skincare routine landscape with must-have essentials. "You don't need to have a nine-step routine to have great skin. It doesn't have to be complicated," she affirmed.

As the countdown to parenthood continues, Hailey remains an inspiring figure for young people, embodying strength, authenticity, and elegance.