Ashley Benson and Husband Spotted Taking a Stroll With Newborn Baby for First Time

The 'Pretty Little Liars' alum and her hubby Brandon Davis have been seen out and about together in Los Angeles, along with the new addition to their growing family.

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Monday, March 4, former "Pretty Little Liars" star Ashley Benson, 34, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with her newborn daughter for the first time. Joined by her husband, Brandon Davis, 43, the new parents strolled through Brentwood's tony suburb with their bundle of joy.

Concealing her face with sunglasses, Benson lovingly wrapped her baby girl in a charming pink blanket. The couple's first child's arrival was confirmed on Thursday through a social media post by Benson, featuring a photo of its tiny hand with a pink heart emoji.

Benson and Davis's romantic journey began in January 2023 at a Los Angeles Lakers game. Their connection was immediate, as Benson recalled in an interview. "I was just like, I think I'm gonna marry you."

They announced their engagement in July of the same year, followed by a low-key marriage date later confirmed by social media photos.

In November 2023, the couple revealed their pregnancy by shopping at the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom. Benson later graced the cover of Ladygunn magazine in January, showcasing her growing baby bump while expressing her anticipation for motherhood, saying, "Being a parent is gonna f***ing change everything."

Prior to Davis, Benson's past high-profile relationships included G-Easy, Cara Delevingne, and Chord Overstreet. Davis, the grandson of late oil tycoon Marvin Davis, has a notable history of dating celebrities, including Mischa Barton and Paris Hilton.

Ashley's former "Pretty Little Liars" co-stars have expressed their support and excitement for their newfound parenthood.

