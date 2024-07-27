Lady Deadpool Actor Discusses Shocking 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Cameo

20th Century Fox Movie

In a surreal twist of destiny, this actress takes on the role of Lady Deadpool thanks to inspiration drawn from her early TV days and the artistic vision of Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - In the recently released Marvel blockbuster "Deadpool & Wolverine" fans were surprised to see this actress donning the iconic red suit and blonde ponytail of Lady Deadpool. As the end credits rolled, the mystery surrounding the identity behind the mask was unraveled: [SPOILER ALERT!] it was none other than Ryan Reynolds' real-life wife Blake Lively.

Through a series of Instagram posts, Lively revealed the serendipitous nature of her journey to Lady Deadpool. In 2010, comic book artist Rob Liefeld drew an unmasked version of the character based on Lively's "Gossip Girl" character, Serena van der Woodsen. Unbeknownst to Liefeld, Lively shared a connection with Reynolds, who would later produce the first "Deadpool" film.

Lively expressed her initial disbelief upon discovering Liefeld's artwork in 2022, a year before filming began. "The universe has such a magical sense of humor sometimes," she wrote.

Prior to her appearance in "Deadpool & Wolverine", Lively had dropped subtle hints on social media, hinting at her involvement in the film. At the New York City premiere, she wore a suspiciously Lady Deadpool-esque ensemble, complete with a ponytail and red bodysuit.

In the film, Lady Deadpool emerges from the void to fight alongside and against Deadpool and Wolverine in a climactic battle scene. Before her arrival, audiences learn that she has been diligently toning her physique after giving birth.

Lively's portrayal of Lady Deadpool marks a unique and personal connection to the character and highlights the transformative power of destiny. It's a testament to the interconnectedness of the Marvel universe and the unexpected ways in which inspiration can shape the cinematic experience.