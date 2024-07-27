Pregnant Lala Kent Gets Emotional While Recalling Recent 'Terrifying' Health Scare

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star says her arms and legs went numb when she was hosting a baby shower at her house, which she referred to as a 'Baby Monsoon' via Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent couldn't help but get emotional while recalling a recent health scare. The pregnant "Vanderpump Rules" star was holding back tears when detailing the moment her arms and legs went numb.



"My arms and legs went numb, and I could not breathe, and [it] took everything in me to not pass out and just make it to my bed," the 33-year-old shared during a recent episode of her "Give them Lala" podcast. She added, "I was trying to yell for my mom, but again, I was really struggling, and I was very, very concerned."

The incident took place while Lala was hosting a baby shower that she called "Baby Monsoon". She said she was walking "this little kid up the stairs to show him the playroom" when the emergency occurred.

"I don't know what happened," the TV personality, who shares 3-year-old daughter Ocean with ex-fiance Randall Emmett, further lamented. "I've heard that she could be sitting weird, but I felt this overwhelming amount of guilt because I've been complaining a lot about my [body] aching and just wanting it to be done."

During the emergency, Lala's mom got her doctor on the phone. "I positioned myself in a different way and all of a sudden I could breathe," she recounted. "[The baby] was definitely active. I said [to the doctor], 'She hasn't stopped moving. And he was like, 'Oh, OK, I'm less concerned now.' "

For Lala, her second pregnancy is "different" than when she welcomed her first baby. "She could be positioned weird," the reality star claimed. "He was like, 'I really need you to start staying off your feet. Don't overdo it during the day.' Which I have been. I think I've been overdoing it since [the] second trimester."

Lala acknowledged that she's been "acting like I'm not a pregnant person." Though she feels "OK" following her recent health scare, she said her feet are still not great right now.