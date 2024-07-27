Ice Spice Turns Into Statue of Liberty in Twerking-Filled MV for 'Oh Shhh...' ft. Travis Scott

Music

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice has given fans a special treat following the release of her debut studio album, "Y2K!". On Friday, July 26, the femcee unleashed a music video for one of her new tracks, "Oh Shhh...", featuring Travis Scott (II).

The Frederick Buford-directed MV kicks off with the 24-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, being on display in a museum. She leaves visitors stunned by flaunting her twerking skills.

The video then cuts to a scene where Ice Spice transforms into the Statue of Liberty. The female rapper continues showing off her moves while posing with Travis in front of a dinner table full of food. At some point, Travis pours out one of his signature Cacti drinks with the Bronx raptress twerking behind him.

"Oh s**t, she turn up the spot/ Oh s**t, she totin' the knock," Ice Spice raps in the chorus. "Oh s**t, she doin' her dance/ Oh s**t, she countin' her bands."

"Y2K!", which also dropped on Friday, consists of 10 songs in total. Aside from Travis, the project features appearances from other artists, including Gunna on "B***h I'm Packin" and Central Cee "Did It First.

The remaining tracks include "Popa", "Plenty Sun", "BB Belt", "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)" and "Gimme A Light". The album's title references Ice Spice's birthdate, January 1, 2000.

"Y2K!" marks the culmination of Ice Spice's meteoric rise to fame. Following the success of her breakout hit "Munch (Feelin' U)", the "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" spitter has collaborated with the likes of Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress and Taylor Swift. She currently holds four Grammy nominations and has embarked on a European tour in support of the album.