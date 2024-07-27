Kehlani Previews 'While We Wait 2' Mixtape One Month After Releasing 'Crash' Album

Instagram Music

Taking to Instagram on Friday, July 26, the 29-year-old singer shared a picture of herself listing 12 tracks of the upcoming project, but the titles of the tracks remain unknown.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kehlani doesn't give fans enough time to recover from "Crash". Just a little over a month after releasing her latest studio album, the "Good Life" singer previewed the "While We Wait 2" mixtape.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, July 26, the 29-year-old shared a picture of herself listing 12 tracks of the upcoming project. The titles of the tracks, however, remain unknown as they were covered by the musician's left arm.

"done. 2 week tape done at home. now we mix. ready? @jaycenjoshua yes, im singing this on tour," she wrote in the caption. "tickets on sale now at kehlani.com/tour. she's a Leo. www2."

In a follow-up post, Kehlani uploaded a video of her jamming to one of the unreleased songs. "yall been asking since 2019. summer not over! @musicbydtb @thelilmoshow @vincestaples having fun widdit!" she penned in the accompanying message.

Kehlani dropped "Crash" on June 21 via Atlantic Records. The set consists of 13 tracks, including previously released singles "After Hours" and "Next 2 U", the latter of which peaked at No. 4 on Rhythmic Airplay.

To support her new album, Kehlani will embark on the "Crash World Tour" this fall with British girl group FLO and Atlanta raptress Anycia. On Tuesday, the "Night Like This" songstress revealed the dates of its North American leg.

According to the flyer posted on Instagram, the musician will kick off the 31-date jaunt on September 4 at Minneapolis' Armory before making stops at major cities like Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Miami and Los Angeles. She will conclude it on November 2 at San Francisco's Chase Center.