Rob Lowe Hilariously Auditions for Kamala Harris' Running Mate

The actor, known for his role on 'The West Wing', jokingly threw his hat in the ring to be the Vice President's running mate in a sketch on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rob Lowe, the 60-year-old actor who starred as deputy communications director Sam Seaborn in NBC's "The West Wing", has expressed his desire to join Kamala Harris' campaign as her running mate. In a sketch on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Lowe hilariously auditioned for the position.

As Fallon discussed Harris' impending decision, Lowe's voice interjected, offering his services in an attempt to ease the campaign's stress. However, Fallon reminded him that the process was not as straightforward as it might seem, especially for someone with only fictional White House experience. Undeterred, Lowe quipped, "I get that, but I'm really past the stage in my career where I audition for things."

Lowe then proceeded to deliver a satirical audition in which he highlighted his versatility as an actor, citing his roles in "Tommy Boy", "St. Elmo's Fire" and "Atomic Train". He ended his pitch with the patriotic slogan, "Remember, when they go high, we go Lowe. Spelled with an E."

Lowe's playful audition sparked laughter from the audience, reminding them of his iconic portrayal on "The West Wing". The show, created by Aaron Sorkin, also featured Martin Sheen as President Jed Bartlet, John Spencer as chief of staff Leo McGarry, and other notable actors.

Vice President Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 race. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshar, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are among those reportedly being considered for the vice presidential slot.

Lowe's late-night moment was a humorous sidelight to his appearance on "The Tonight Show" to promote the second season of his Netflix series "Unstable". He also discussed his work on the Hulu documentary "Brats", which explored the rise of the Brat Pack in the 1980s.