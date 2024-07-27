 
Rob Lowe Hilariously Auditions for Kamala Harris' Running Mate
NBC
Celebrity

The actor, known for his role on 'The West Wing', jokingly threw his hat in the ring to be the Vice President's running mate in a sketch on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

  • Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rob Lowe, the 60-year-old actor who starred as deputy communications director Sam Seaborn in NBC's "The West Wing", has expressed his desire to join Kamala Harris' campaign as her running mate. In a sketch on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Lowe hilariously auditioned for the position.

As Fallon discussed Harris' impending decision, Lowe's voice interjected, offering his services in an attempt to ease the campaign's stress. However, Fallon reminded him that the process was not as straightforward as it might seem, especially for someone with only fictional White House experience. Undeterred, Lowe quipped, "I get that, but I'm really past the stage in my career where I audition for things."

Lowe then proceeded to deliver a satirical audition in which he highlighted his versatility as an actor, citing his roles in "Tommy Boy", "St. Elmo's Fire" and "Atomic Train". He ended his pitch with the patriotic slogan, "Remember, when they go high, we go Lowe. Spelled with an E."

  Editors' Pick

Lowe's playful audition sparked laughter from the audience, reminding them of his iconic portrayal on "The West Wing". The show, created by Aaron Sorkin, also featured Martin Sheen as President Jed Bartlet, John Spencer as chief of staff Leo McGarry, and other notable actors.

Vice President Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 race. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshar, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are among those reportedly being considered for the vice presidential slot.

Lowe's late-night moment was a humorous sidelight to his appearance on "The Tonight Show" to promote the second season of his Netflix series "Unstable". He also discussed his work on the Hulu documentary "Brats", which explored the rise of the Brat Pack in the 1980s.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Rob Lowe Recalls Intense Boxing Match With Tom Cruise on 'The Outsiders' Set

Rob Lowe Recalls Intense Boxing Match With Tom Cruise on 'The Outsiders' Set

Rob Lowe Talks Going to the Same High School With Robert Downey Jr., Sean Penn and More

Rob Lowe Talks Going to the Same High School With Robert Downey Jr., Sean Penn and More

Rob Lowe Wishes to Have Zac Efron Play Him in Biopic

Rob Lowe Wishes to Have Zac Efron Play Him in Biopic

Rob Lowe Feels Like He Begins 'Whole Other Chapter' of Life Nearing His 60th Birthday

Rob Lowe Feels Like He Begins 'Whole Other Chapter' of Life Nearing His 60th Birthday

Latest News
Unlock Your Career With International Travel Internship Opportunities in Travel Internships
  • Jul 27, 2024

Unlock Your Career With International Travel Internship Opportunities in Travel Internships

Donald Trump Struck by Bullet in Assassination Attempt, FBI Confirms
  • Jul 27, 2024

Donald Trump Struck by Bullet in Assassination Attempt, FBI Confirms

Understanding Grit versus Resilience: Exploring Key Differences in Grit
  • Jul 27, 2024

Understanding Grit versus Resilience: Exploring Key Differences in Grit

Fan Frenzy Interrupts Jason Aldean's Concert in Savannah
  • Jul 27, 2024

Fan Frenzy Interrupts Jason Aldean's Concert in Savannah

Guided vs. Solo Jungle Trekking Experiences: Discover the Best Way to Explore Jungle Trekking
  • Jul 27, 2024

Guided vs. Solo Jungle Trekking Experiences: Discover the Best Way to Explore Jungle Trekking

Comic-Con 2024: 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Stars Tease a 'More Mature' Season 2
  • Jul 27, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Stars Tease a 'More Mature' Season 2