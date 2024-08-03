Rob Lowe Reacts to Son's 'Nepo Baby' Label: 'I Happily Opened Doors for Johnny in This Business'

AceShowbiz - Rob Lowe sees a similarity between the trending "nepo baby" label and the iconic "Brat Pack" term, reflecting on how both have shaped perceptions in Hollywood.

"It's funny: I think the last time New York magazine coined a term as new and widely accepted and zeitgeisty as 'nepo baby' was probably when they coined the term the 'Brat Pack,'" Lowe, 60, told Variety. He has firsthand experience with both, given his prominent role in the '80s as a member of the "Brat Pack" and now witnessing his son John Owen Lowe being labeled a "nepo baby."

"Nepo baby" refers to the children of industry insiders who follow their famous parents into showbiz, including names like Maya Hawke and Jack Quaid. The term has sparked diverse reactions across Hollywood.

Some brush it off while others, like John Owen Lowe, meet it head-on. "I found personally that I had to face it head-on. Ignoring it didn't feel true to form. It's a very real thing," John Owen explains to Variety.

Lowe's perspective on helping his kids into their respective careers emphasizes paternal pride, "I happily opened doors for Johnny in this business and my son Matthew, who's an attorney. That's what dads do, if they can. But the other side of it is - they've got to walk through the door."

Reflecting on the "Brat Pack" days, Rob Lowe recalls how the label carried a dismissive undertone. "It created the perception that we were lightweights, that we didn't take it seriously," as Eliot Estevez noted in the Hulu documentary "Brats." Despite the label's initially negative impact, Lowe looks back with "almost complete, 100% affection."

The "Brat Pack" moniker, like "nepo baby," was a product of its time, shaping careers and public perceptions. However, Lowe embraces his past, acknowledging the gratitude he feels for being part of a pivotal moment in cinematic history. "I'm super, super grateful that I got to be a part of it, and also super grateful that people are still interested," he says, appreciating that these discussions lead audiences back to those films.

In the ever-evolving realm of Hollywood labels, it seems that perspective and self-awareness are key. Whether bearing the "Brat Pack" or "nepo baby" tag, it's about embracing one's journey while staying true to oneself.