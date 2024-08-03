Rob Lowe's Son Navigates the Pressures of Paparazzi and Strained Father-Son Relationship

AceShowbiz - During a recent podcast appearance, John Owen Lowe recounted an incident involving his mother, Sheryl Berkoff, who confronted a paparazzo taking photos of their Fourth of July gathering. Berkoff's attempt to create a "makeshift paparazzi wall" from umbrellas proved ineffective, but she managed to deter the photographer by contacting the police.

Despite the seemingly serious situation, the son of Rob Lowe downplayed the gravity of Berkoff's fears. However, Rob, a veteran of the "Brat Pack" era, offered advice on dealing with paparazzi, emphasizing the need to "give them what they want" to avoid escalating tensions.

Separately, John Owen opened up about his strained relationship with his father on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live." He admitted to having a "legitimate little mental breakdown" while working with Rob Lowe on their Netflix series, "Unstable." The show's dynamic mirrors their real-life relationship, with John Owen using humor to tease his father.

Despite initial reservations, John Owen's perspective shifted, recognizing the gratitude he holds for working with his father and the opportunity it provides for them to share a special experience. He also acknowledged the inevitable passage of time and the importance of cherishing the moments they have together.

The Lowe family has faced challenges with paparazzi, but John Owen and Sheryl Berkoff have taken proactive measures to protect their privacy. Rob Lowe, with his extensive experience in the limelight, offers pragmatic advice on navigating the pressures of celebrity. Ultimately, the father-son duo have found a balance between respecting each other's perspectives while navigating the complexities of their relationship and the demands of the entertainment industry.