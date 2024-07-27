Comic-Con 2024: Dexter Returns With a Vengeance on Two New Series

Showtime TV

Michael C. Hall, the star of the original Showtime series, makes a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con to unveil the teaser for 'Dexter: Original Sin' and announce his return on 'Dexter: Resurrection'.

AceShowbiz - The world of "Dexter" is back with a bang. Michael C. Hall, the star of the original series, made a grand entrance at Ballroom 20 of San Diego Comic-Con to unveil the debut teaser of "Dexter: Original Sin" and announce his return in a brand-new series titled "Dexter: Resurrection".

Set as a prequel to the original series, "Dexter: Original Sin" follows a younger version of the notorious serial killer. It's 1991, and Dexter Morgan (played by Patrick Gibson) is a forensics intern at the Miami Metro Police Department. Under the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), Dexter learns to channel his dark impulses according to a moral code.

The cast of "Dexter: Original Sin" boasts an array of stellar names, including Sarah Michelle Gellar as Dexter's boss Tanya Martin, and Patrick Dempsey as the Captain of Miami Metro Homicide. James Martinez, Christina Milian, Reno Wilson and Alex Shimizu also join the ensemble.

Little is known about "Dexter: Resurrection" except that it's set in the present day and will follow the events of "Dexter: New Blood". Hall will reprise his role as Dexter Morgan in the lead role.

In addition to voicing the inner thoughts of his younger self on "Dexter: Original Sin", Michael C. Hall will also return as Dexter in the flesh on "Dexter: Resurrection". Hall expressed his excitement about reprising the role, saying, "I cannot wait to watch this show... I'm really excited to go back and have all the imaginative blanks filled in."

"Dexter: Original Sin" is set to premiere in December, while "Dexter: Resurrection" will debut in the summer of 2025 on Paramount+.