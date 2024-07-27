Armie Hammer's Mom Says He's 'Happier' After Addressing Cannibalism and Abuse Allegations

Cover Images/Media Punch/INSTARimages Celebrity

Dru Hammer reveals in a new interview how the 'Call Me by Your Name' star's years-long scandal has affected the rest of the family and how he's feeling after publicly addressing the matter.

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer's mom has spoken out about the actor's fallout from his cannibalism and abuse allegations controversy. Dru Hammer revealed in a new interview that the "Call Me by Your Name" star is "happier than ever" after publicly addressing the accusations.

On Friday, July 26, Dru shared how her son's years-long scandal has affected the rest of the family. "I was very careful during the whole ordeal because my own son didn't come out and defend himself," she told TMZ.

She went on saying, "I had a pastor say one time, 'If you come to your own defense, it's the only defense you're ever gonna have.' So we believe that God is our defense, and now the truth is coming out."

Referring to Armie's recent interview with Piers Morgan and Bill Maher, the "Hammered" author added, "As he spoke on Piers Morgan and Bill Maher, he was not criminally wrong, he was morally wrong but has changed his life forever. He's sober and he's happier than he's ever been and coming back to God, and that's the most important thing to me."

Earlier this month, Armie opened up about the cannibalism and sexual abuse accusations against him on "Piers Morgan Uncensored". During the sit-down, the host didn't hold back as he directly asked Armie if he's a cannibal. To the question, the disgraced actor replied, "No. You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone. … Not a question I thought I'd ever have to answer, by the way."

In the July 19 episode, Armie also cleared up a false report about Robert Downey, Jr. paying for his 6-month rehab stint. "No, he did not. He did not pay for me to go to rehab," Armie said.

Despite that, he noted that the "Iron Man" star has been "supportive" of him. "I don't want to bring anyone else into my situation. There are a number of people who have been extremely helpful, and I'm incredibly grateful," he continued.