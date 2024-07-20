Armie Hammer Denies Rumor Robert Downey Jr. Paid for His Rehab

AceShowbiz - In a candid interview with Piers Morgan on his show "Piers Morgan Uncensored", actor Armie Hammer broke his silence about the tumultuous period following the sexual assault allegations made against him in 2021. Despite an investigation, the LA District Attorney ultimately brought no charges against Hammer, citing "insufficient evidence."

Hammer also dispelled rumors about who financed his stint in rehab. "No, he did not. He did not pay for me to go to rehab," he asserted, addressing hearsay that Robert Downey Jr. had covered the costs. While he avoided going into specifics about who provided him support, he said, "There are a number of people who have been extremely helpful, and I'm incredibly grateful."

Emphasizing the positive, Hammer noted that Downey Jr. offered sage advice during the ordeal, "Sit down, shut up, everything is going to be OK." When queried about other prominent actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Roberts, Hammer responded somberly, indicating they had not been in touch. Instead, he focused on the positives, "I try not to think about the people who didn't contact me. I try to focus on the people who did, who showed their support."

Importantly, Luca Guadagnino, the director of "Call Me by Your Name", publicly supported Hammer, a gesture that Hammer profoundly appreciates, even as he acknowledges the complexities involved. "I understand that my situation was inflammatory, and anyone who gets too close might also light on fire," Hammer remarked, underscoring the risk faced by those who chose to stand by him.

Hammer also touched upon his communication with former co-star Johnny Depp, with whom he worked on "Lone Ranger". However, their conversations steered clear of their respective controversies. Hammer described their exchanges as casual catch-ups, saying, "It was more of a social call - 'How are you, good to see you, glad you're still alive.' That kind of thing."

As Armie Hammer navigates his path forward, the actor's reflections reveal a determination to focus on those who stood by him during his darkest times, and an effort to rebuild his life and career amidst significant public scrutiny.