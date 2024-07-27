Halsey Reacts After Britney Spears Retracts Post Slamming Her 'Lucky' Music Video

Cover Images/Axelle Woussen Celebrity

The 'Bad at Love' songstress shows nothing but love to the pop icon after Britney threatens legal action over the younger star's new song, which interpolates Britney's 2000 hit of the same title.

AceShowbiz - Halsey has reacted after Britney Spears deleted her post slamming the former's "Lucky" music video. Making it clear that there's no bad blood between them, the "Gasoline" singer showed nothing but love to the pop icon.

"and I love Britney!!!!" Halsey wrote on Friday, July 26. "I always have and always will you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday."

Halsey responded after Britney Spears denied posting the tweet that slammed her 'Lucky' music video.

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, posted the message to Britney after the latter removed her initial tweet that blasted Halsey for allegedly portraying her as a "superficial pop star with no heart" in her new music video.

"For obvious reasons, I'm very upset about the Halsey video. I feel harassed, violated and bullied," the since-deleted statement read. "I didn't know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all."

Britney, who recently deactivated her Instagram account, also explained her decision to stay away from the photo-sharing platform. "I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE," she continued, before threatening legal action against Halsey, "I'm speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel."

However, just minutes after posting the scathing note, she immediately took it down and claimed someone else had written it. "Fake news !!! That was not me on my phone !!! I love Halsey and that's why I deleted it !!!" she wrote in a newer post, to which Halsey has responded.

Ahead of the song's release, Halsey had spoken up about the inspiration behind her new track, which title is the same to Britney's 2000 hit. She claimed that she'd gotten approval from the "Oops!... I Did It Again" hitmaker to interpolate the chorus. On social media, she responded to a fan asking if she'd gotten permission, "Yes, of course! I wouldn't even dream of doing it without her blessing!"