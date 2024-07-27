 
In the new visuals, which was released on Friday, July 26, the 29-year-old singer channels the Princess of Pop's famous crystal-covered 'Toxic' look by wearing bright pink hair.

  Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Halsey has finally released her new song "Lucky", which interpolates Britney Spears' 2000 hit song under the same name. The "Closer" singer unleashed the tune on Friday, July 26 alongside its Y2K-themed music video.

In the clip, the 29-year-old channels Britney's famous crystal-covered "Toxic" look. Wearing bright pink hair, the singer wows in a nude body stocking covered in strategically placed stones.

"I'm so lucky, I'm a star," she sings in the chorus. "But I cry, cry, cries in my lonely heart, thinking/ If there's nothing missing in my life/ Then why do these tears come at night?"

The interpolation of "Lucky" carries personal significance for Halsey. She shared in an Instagram post earlier this month, "When I was five, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different. love you forever."

When a fan inquired about Britney's involvement in clearing the sample, Halsey replied, "Yes of course!" She added, "I wouldn't even dream of doing it without her blessing!"

About how she came up with the idea of sampling Britney, the Grammy-nominated musician explained, "I remember the first time I heard her sing 'lucky' and it hitting me at such a young age that I had no idea what her life was really like. and that feeling resonates with me so much still." She went on to share, "I found myself singing it when I started treatment and then I knew I had to do it."

"Lucky" serves as the follow-up to "The End", on which Halsey opens up about her health struggles. Over the past year, the recipient of the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award has been candid about her diagnoses with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

