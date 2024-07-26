Machine Gun Kelly Comes Home to Pregnant Megan Fox in 'Lonely Road' MV Featuring Jelly Roll

Music

The 'More Than Life' artist and the country star launch the official visuals, in which they feature the 'Transformers' actress and the latter's wife Bunnie Xo.

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll have unleashed the music video of their collaborative song. In the newly-released "Lonely Road" MV, the "More Than Life" artist comes home to pregnant Megan Fox.

On Friday, July 26, MGK and Jelly Roll launched the official visuals of their joint track on YouTube. In the emotional 4-minute video, both of the famous artists feature their lovers, actress Megan and podcast host Bunnie Xo respectively.

In the beginning of the clip, MGK and Jelly Roll are making an appearance at a funeral. They look in sync with other attendees in their all-black outfits. The footage goes on to show the two working at a garage. During a break, MGK takes his time to have a conversation with Megan over the phone. At that time, Megan, who looks stunning in a pink dress, is chilling at their home.

Later on, MGK is documented arriving at his home and approaching the "Transformers" actress, who is lying down on a sofa. They share a passionate kiss before he softly rubs her belly and plants a kiss on it. The couple later spends time together in nature near a lake.

In the meantime, Jelly Roll comes home to Bunnie Xo waiting for him in front of their house. She is seen sitting down while holding a white paper in her hands, looking downcast. She then shows him the paper featuring a message that reads, "Infertility diagnosis and management." She breaks down in tears while he is trying to console her.

That same day, "Lonely Road" hit various music streaming services. On the single, MGK sings, "I'ma go downtown/ Ain't been in a long time/ I'm takin' back Sundays/ Since you took away my life (Since you took away my life)/ There's some things that I know now (Mm)/ Couple songs that I'd rewrite (Yeah)/ Start over like Mondays/ Pourin' strong on a weeknight (Mm)."

For his part, Jelly Roll sings, "See, I hear the devil wears Prada, but I couldn't read the tags/ And your horns started showin' when I seen you mad/ But I'll wait for you 'cause this is not the face I knew/ I probably could've saved us, but instead, I let us crash/ 'Cause I don't trust no one to love me back, but shе say, 'I do'/ And this is not the place for you."