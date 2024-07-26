Pharrell Williams' Paris Olympics Party Disrupted by Animal Rights Activists

Instagram Celebrity

Pop star and fashion icon Pharrell Williams was confronted by animal rights activists during his lavish star-studded pre-Olympics party after creating crocodile leather bag.

AceShowbiz - Pharrell Williams' star-studded Olympics party in Paris on Thursday night, July 25 was disrupted by animal rights protesters who called him out for using skins in his designs for fashion house Louis Vuitton. The singer, 51, hosted the event at Louis Vuitton's French headquarters, where he took the stage before an audience of celebrities such as Charlize Theron, Serena Williams, Snoop Dogg, and Zendaya Coleman.

The festivities were interrupted by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) demonstrators who waved placards urging Pharrell to "stop killing animals for fashion." They were vocal about their concerns, holding up signs that read, "Pharrell: Stop killing animals for fashion."

Despite the commotion, Pharrell remained composed, walking straight pass the protestors without acknowledging the protestors, who were eventually asked to leave by security.

The backlash stems from Pharrell's role as the newly-appointed creative director of Louis Vuitton, a position he took up last year. PETA's fury was ignited by his creation of a $1 million bespoke bag made from crocodile leather.

PETA Vice President Yvonne Taylor criticized Pharrell in a statement, saying, "While Pharrell lives it up at celeb-filled soirées, the vulnerable animals sentenced to die for his 'fashion' choices languish in pain and filth on factory farms and at slaughterhouses, where they'll be hacked to bits or skinned alive. PETA is calling on Pharrell to stop being complicit in cruelty and help pull Louis Vuitton out of the dark ages by shunning the antiquated use of animal skins and fur."

Moreover, PETA's US Senior Vice President Lisa Lange extended an invitation to Pharrell to tour a crocodile factory farm. "We'd like to invite you on a less-than-luxurious tour of a filthy (for that's what they are) crocodile factory farm with us to see the living origins of your 'Millionaire' bag. You'd want to bring along nose plugs and high boots to wade through fetid, waste-filled water," she stated. Lange emphasized, "There are no blurred lines here. Killing wildlife for a bag isn't cool - it's cold."

Despite the harsh criticism, Pharrell has not commented publicly on the matter. In a previous interview with British GQ, he expressed humility about his new role at Louis Vuitton. He reminisced, "It wasn't an interview or anything. It was like, 'Will you accept this position? Will you accept this appointment?' I'm looking at the water and I'm just like, 'What?' "

With his sartorial venture taking center stage, Pharrell has not released a new album since 2017, focusing instead on pioneering Louis Vuitton's new chapter under his creative vision.