Kourtney Kardashian's Son Rocky Hits Milestone While in Australia

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - This week's episode of "The Kardashians" gives fans a closer look into Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker's life as they navigate parenthood and family dynamics while on tour in Australia. The couple, along with their newborn son Rocky Thirteen and Kourtney's other children, embarked on this Down Under journey to keep their family together during Travis's Blink-182 concert tour.

In a heartfelt scene, Kourtney brought baby Rocky to his father's concert, marking a special milestone. "Do you like having Rocky at the show?" Kourtney asks Travis. With a beaming smile, Travis responds, "I do. It's so nice," celebrating what Kourtney delightfully notes as Rocky's first show.

However, for the baby's comfort, Kourtney ensures Rocky stays backstage, away from the loud audience. "Our baby is backstage away from all the madness," she explains in a confessional. "I am fully breastfeeding on demand so I'm just constantly going back to our dressing room to check on him."

Kourtney also opened up about enlisting a nanny for Rocky, a decision she made for their Australia trip. "We haven't been using a nanny or a baby nurse with Rocky at all but now that we're in Australia, it was important to bring someone so that I could leave the house and go out with the other kids and do adventures with them," she shares. Organizing her schedule meticulously around Rocky's naps, Kourtney finds a brief window of freedom each day to bond with her other children.

Balancing family life between her two youngest children, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, as well as her older son Mason, 15, isn't easy. Kourtney candidly discusses the stress of maintaining one-on-one time with each child while also taking care of her newborn. "I have kids all different age ranges - preteen, teenage, adults, an infant. So I really try to set aside one-on-one time with each of my kids," she shares, acknowledging the "feeling of being pulled in different directions."

The couple's time in Australia wasn't without its challenges. Kourtney recounts an instance where paparazzi in Sydney complicated their plans to enjoy outdoor activities with the children. "The paparazzi are everywhere in Sydney. Everywhere, which is why I'm not taking Rocky out," she reveals, highlighting the difficulties of maintaining privacy.

Despite these obstacles, Kourtney and Travis made the most of their time together, even enjoying a lunch with Travis' bandmate Mark Hoppus and his wife Skye Hoppus, followed by a trip to an amusement park. These shared moments, captured on "The Kardashians", provide a touching glimpse into their blended family's adventure Down Under.

Catch all episodes of season 5 of "The Kardashians" streaming now on Hulu.