Michelle Obama Opens Up on Raising Daughters Malia and Sasha in the White House

The former First Lady of the United States shares her experiences raising her daughters, Malia and Sasha, while living in the White House during President Barack Obama's terms in office.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Michelle Obama has shared valuable insights into her parenting approach while raising her daughters, Malia and Sasha. Speaking on Melinda French Gates' "Moments That Make Us" podcast, the former First Lady described how she navigated the complexities of parenthood while living in the White House. The Obama family resided there from 2009 to 2017 during Barack Obama's presidency.

"I had to raise them to be stand-up young people on their own, especially as the daughters of a former president. But people are quick to cut a kid off if you don't show up right and you've got a name behind you. You have to come correct," Michelle emphasized.

Malia and Sasha were just 10 and 7 years old when they moved into the White House. Michelle's focus was on instilling independence and confidence in them, irrespective of the luxuries or scrutiny that came with their father's position. She acknowledged that her daughters "are watched" and had to learn how to balance the unwanted attention politely, build their own lives in the spotlight, and not be consumed by it.

The former First Lady noted, "Well those girls had to be smart and confident and independent straight away-even when they were living in a house with butlers and maids and florists. But I was raising them thinking, 'You're not going to live here, and with me, forever. So I've got to hand you your life soon and let you manage it.' "

Michelle was clear about not creating "mini-mes" or filling any personal voids through her children. She said, "I never felt my job was to create mini-mes, or create people who were going to live out some brokenness in me or fill some hole or to be my friend. As my girls joke, I always said-my favorite line was, 'I'm not one of your little friends.' "

Malia, now 26, graduated from Harvard University with a degree in visual and environmental studies and is making strides in the film industry. Sasha, who recently turned 23, earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California. The sisters now live together in Los Angeles, showcasing their bond and independence. Michelle's proactive and hands-off approach seems to have paid off well, ensuring that Malia and Sasha are well-prepared for the future challenges they may face.