Michelle Obama Pens Loving Tribute to Husband Barack on His 63rd Birthday

AceShowbiz - Michelle Obama made sure that her husband Barack Obama received more love on his latest milestone. To mark her spouse's 63rd birthday, the former first lady offered a loving tribute to him on Instagram.

On Sunday, August 4, the 60-year-old shared a photo of the two pushing a large boulder in unison while surrounded by stone during a trip together. She captioned it, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, @BarackObama! Here's to weathering all of life's storms and moving mountains together."

Many have since jumped to the comments section to wish Barack a happy birthday. One in particular was "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey, who raved, "Happy Birthday President Obama!!!" Comedienne Chelsea Handler, meanwhile, gushed, "Best couple ever."

Michelle made the post more than a month after she celebrated Barack on Father's Day. Posting a sweet picture of the former president with their kids Malia and Sasha, she began, "Happy Father's Day to @BarackObama and all the dads out there!"

"Barack, thank you for not only showing up for the world, but for always showing up as a husband and father for me and the girls," the author continued. "And thank you for ALWAYS making us proud. We love you!"

Barack himself has never been shy about showing his affection to Michelle. Back in 2020, he shared several photos of himself kissing and hugging his wife while celebrating her birthday. "In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama!" he captioned the Instagram post. "Happy birthday, baby."

Barack and Michelle, who tied the knot in October 1992, have always been known as a power couple. However, in December 2022, the "Becoming" author admitted during a Revolt panel that she "couldn't stand" her man during the first decade of their marriage because they were carrying uneven loads.

"People think I'm being catty saying this. It's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she confessed. "And guess when it happened? When those kids were little."

"And for 10 years, while we're trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like, 'Ugh, this isn’t even,' " she recalled. "And guess what? Marriage isn't 50/50 - ever. There's sometimes I'm, 70, he's 30, but guess what? We've been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30."