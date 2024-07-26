Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Roast Each Other's 'Sexiest Man Alive' Covers on 'The View'

ABC TV

The 'Deadpool and Wolverine' stars have a fun-filled showdown on 'The View', reminiscing about their friendly rivalry and recreating their iconic PEOPLE magazine covers.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have taken their friendly feud to a new level by reminiscing about their past as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive during a recent appearance on "The View". The banter and deep-rooted friendship between the "Deadpool & Wolverine" stars offered young fans a look behind the scenes at their genuine camaraderie and mutual respect.

In the July 25 broadcast, the two actors recreated their infamous Sexiest Man Alive covers while discussing their rivalry and long-lasting bond. When co-host Sara Haines pondered whether competing magazine covers might have sparked their friendly feud, Jackman, 55, humorously urged her not to bring it up, saying, "Don't bring it up. We've done a lot of therapy."

As images of their respective covers displayed to an applauding audience, Reynolds, 47, and Jackman joked about assuming their poses whenever they catch up. "When we catch up, we do assume the pose," Jackman quipped. Reynolds humorously struggled to recall his exact pose from his 2010 cover, eventually contorting himself into the dramatic posture, much to the amusement of the viewers.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin steered the conversation toward a more serious discussion, querying the secret behind their 17-year-long friendship. Reynolds emphasized the importance of mutual support and being open to feedback. "I think it's the same thing that is a throughline in any great relationship, is that you have two people that root for each other, that like want to see the other person win," Reynolds explained. "I genuinely think you could look at that one characteristic, and you can find it in almost any great friendship. Any great marriage, any great anything, you know."

Jackman agreed, adding that the ability to share both triumphs and failures openly has been key to their relationship. "A real friend, you can say the embarrassing stuff, the shameful stuff. The wins and the losses. It's always been that way for us," he noted.

Promoting their new film "Deadpool & Wolverine", the stars remained confident about their success at the box office. Jackman acknowledged the anticipation surrounding their characters and emphasized the importance of meeting audience expectations. "There is also the zeitgeist of you and me that exists. The actual onscreen story has to deliver in deeper, wider, more fulfilling ways than what you can imagine," Jackman said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The viewership of "The View" and the fanbase of the two stars can look forward to "Deadpool & Wolverine" hitting theaters on July 26. The blend of humor, authenticity and mutual admiration between Reynolds and Jackman assures that this bromance is here to stay.