 
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Roast Each Other's 'Sexiest Man Alive' Covers on 'The View'
ABC
TV

The 'Deadpool and Wolverine' stars have a fun-filled showdown on 'The View', reminiscing about their friendly rivalry and recreating their iconic PEOPLE magazine covers.

  • Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have taken their friendly feud to a new level by reminiscing about their past as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive during a recent appearance on "The View". The banter and deep-rooted friendship between the "Deadpool & Wolverine" stars offered young fans a look behind the scenes at their genuine camaraderie and mutual respect.

In the July 25 broadcast, the two actors recreated their infamous Sexiest Man Alive covers while discussing their rivalry and long-lasting bond. When co-host Sara Haines pondered whether competing magazine covers might have sparked their friendly feud, Jackman, 55, humorously urged her not to bring it up, saying, "Don't bring it up. We've done a lot of therapy."

As images of their respective covers displayed to an applauding audience, Reynolds, 47, and Jackman joked about assuming their poses whenever they catch up. "When we catch up, we do assume the pose," Jackman quipped. Reynolds humorously struggled to recall his exact pose from his 2010 cover, eventually contorting himself into the dramatic posture, much to the amusement of the viewers.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin steered the conversation toward a more serious discussion, querying the secret behind their 17-year-long friendship. Reynolds emphasized the importance of mutual support and being open to feedback. "I think it's the same thing that is a throughline in any great relationship, is that you have two people that root for each other, that like want to see the other person win," Reynolds explained. "I genuinely think you could look at that one characteristic, and you can find it in almost any great friendship. Any great marriage, any great anything, you know."

  Editors' Pick

Jackman agreed, adding that the ability to share both triumphs and failures openly has been key to their relationship. "A real friend, you can say the embarrassing stuff, the shameful stuff. The wins and the losses. It's always been that way for us," he noted.

Promoting their new film "Deadpool & Wolverine", the stars remained confident about their success at the box office. Jackman acknowledged the anticipation surrounding their characters and emphasized the importance of meeting audience expectations. "There is also the zeitgeist of you and me that exists. The actual onscreen story has to deliver in deeper, wider, more fulfilling ways than what you can imagine," Jackman said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The viewership of "The View" and the fanbase of the two stars can look forward to "Deadpool & Wolverine" hitting theaters on July 26. The blend of humor, authenticity and mutual admiration between Reynolds and Jackman assures that this bromance is here to stay.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
'The View' Host Calls Donald Trump's Shooter 'Lone Wolf, White Whackjob'

'The View' Host Calls Donald Trump's Shooter 'Lone Wolf, White Whackjob'

'The View' Hosts Call for Biden to Step Down After Disastrous Debate Against Trump

'The View' Hosts Call for Biden to Step Down After Disastrous Debate Against Trump

Ryan Reynolds Surprises 'The View' With Special Guest

Ryan Reynolds Surprises 'The View' With Special Guest

Jennifer Lopez Dubbed 'Deeply Unpleasant' by Meghan McCain During Her Visit to 'The View'

Jennifer Lopez Dubbed 'Deeply Unpleasant' by Meghan McCain During Her Visit to 'The View'

Latest News
Comic-Con 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Set to Play Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Secret War'
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Set to Play Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Secret War'

Comic-Con 2024: Jennifer Garner Trapped in Elevator, Jokes She'll Take the Stairs Next Time
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Jennifer Garner Trapped in Elevator, Jokes She'll Take the Stairs Next Time

Comic-Con 2024: 'Fantastic Four' Reboot Gets Official Title, Debuts First Footage
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: 'Fantastic Four' Reboot Gets Official Title, Debuts First Footage

J.D. Vance Slams Jennifer Aniston's Remarks About Daughter Amid 'Childless Cat Ladies' Controversy
  • Jul 28, 2024

J.D. Vance Slams Jennifer Aniston's Remarks About Daughter Amid 'Childless Cat Ladies' Controversy

Comic-Con 2024: Colin Farrell's The Penguin Confirmed to Return for 'The Batman 2'
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Colin Farrell's The Penguin Confirmed to Return for 'The Batman 2'

Rod Stewart Thinks His 'Days Are Numbered' Ahead of 80th Birthday
  • Jul 28, 2024

Rod Stewart Thinks His 'Days Are Numbered' Ahead of 80th Birthday