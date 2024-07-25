Lala Kent Strips Down to Birthday Suit to Flaunt Baby Bump Despite Criticisms

Instagram Celebrity

Despite previously being told by online critics to stop sharing her steamy photos, the 'Vanderpump Rules' star does it again to 'document my bod and bump at 34.5 weeks.'

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent has continued posing without wearing clothes despite criticisms. In a newly-shared video on social media, the "Vanderpump Rules" star stripped down to her birthday suit to show off her baby bump.

On Wednesday, July 24, the 33-year-old reality TV star offered social media users a look at how big her stomach is at nearly 35 weeks. Making use of her Instagram page, she treated her followers to a never-before-seen mirror selfie.

In the clip, it could be seen that Lala was striking a pose in front of a huge mirror. Despite ditching her bra, she covered her upper assets with one of her hands while holding her smartphone with her other hand. She also kept her private area under tight wraps by strategically crossing her leg.

While the audio in the short footage was muted, Lala gave her followers a closer look at her growing stomach as she moved her hand a little. She looked stunning with her long hair that was styled in loose waves, let loose and parted in the middle. In addition, she polished her long fingernails in a bright orange color.

In the same post, Lala let out one of her pictures from Sutton Stracke's recent fashion show. For the event, she went daring in a see-through black bodysuit that came with a high neck design. Over it, she put on a black blazer. Furthermore, she accessorized herself with a pair of gold earrings.

Along with the video and photo, Lala defended herself for ditching her clothes in the steamy clip. In the caption, she wrote in part, "I stripped down to document my bod & bump at 34.5 weeks & naturally chose to share it with y'all."

Previously, Lala was told by online critics to stop releasing her steamy photos on social media. In response, she stated in April, "Keep clutching your pearls, Jans. I'll be dropping triple Bs on you for the next 5 months. Try not to have a heart attack over it," adding, "It's boobs, bump and butt."