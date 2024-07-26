Jennifer Lopez Embarks on Road Trip With Her Kids in RV Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Atlas' star is seen loading up an RV with boxes as she prepares to leave her Hamptons home, a few days after throwing a 'Bridgerton'-themed birthday party without her husband.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez embarked on a road trip with her children after throwing a birthday party without husband Ben Affleck. The singer/actress was spotted leaving her Hamptons home in an RV, a few days after celebrating her 55th birthday early with a lavish "Bridgerton"-themed soiree.

In photos obtained and published by Daily Mail on Thursday, July 25, the mother of two was seen loading up the RV with boxes as she prepared for the excursion. She looked chic in an-all white outfit that consisted of a cozy cardigan, jumpsuit and sneakers.

Her locks were worn in a sleek updo as she carried a white alligator skin Hermes Birkin handbag. The "On the Floor" hitmaker finished the look with gold aviator sunglasses, large hoop earrings and a ring on her ring finger.

Her elusive son Max was also seen hopping in the bus with some of his belongings. The 16-year-old, whom J.Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, opted for comfort in a navy blue T-shirt and dark shorts as he also put on a pair of flip-flops.

Later on the same day, J.Lo was seen already arriving in New York City. After checking into her hotel, she traded her all-white look for another stylish summer look in a white crop top, layered under a matching blazer with cut-outs down the sleeves. She paired the look with denim drawstring pants and chunky open-toe cork heels.

She finished the look with the same gold sunglasses and earrings, but traded her black bag for a black Birkin this time. She flashed her taut tummy as she headed for an early lunch at Balthazar in SoHo.

As she turned 55 years old on Wednesday, J.Lo expressed her gratitude to her fans via her Instagram post. Sharing two pictures of herself celebrating her latest milestone at home, she wrote in the caption, "I've been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world."

"I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much," she continued. "It's hard to believe we have spent all this time together. It's funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside."