Prince Harry Refuses to Bring Wife Meghan Markle Back to U.K.: 'It's Still Dangerous'

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle seemingly won't return to the U.K. anytime soon. In a new interview, Prince Harry revealed that he's not ready to bring back his wife and his kids to his home country amid concern of his family's safety.

"They pushed me too far," the Duke of Sussex said of press attention on ITV's documentary "Tabloids on Trial". He noted, "It got to a point where you're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't. But I don't think there's anybody in the world better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself."

The father of two also said that he still finds England "dangerous" for his family. "It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read," he explained. "And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country. There is more than enough attention on me and my wife anyway."

Back in 2022, Harry, who resigned as senior members of the royal family alongside Meghan in 2020, petitioned the U.K. government to provide additional protections when he and his family traveled to his homeland because he didn't feel safe traveling in the country. "This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the UK given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him if he returns," Barrister Shaheed Fatima QC said, per the Guardian.

"And, of course, it should go without saying that he wants to come back: to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. Most of all, this is, and always will be, his home," the statement continued.