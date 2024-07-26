Jennifer Lopez Shows Her Fans She Still Has Ben Affleck Wedding Photo in Her House

Instagram/John Russo Celebrity

Despite the persistent rumors of an impending divorce, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to show signs of hope amidst their alleged turbulent relationship.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has not removed framed photos of her husband, Ben Affleck, from her Hamptons home despite their ongoing marriage issues. In a video shared on her Instagram Story, Lopez's producing partner and vocal coach were seen sitting on a couch with a large framed photo of Affleck from their August 2022 wedding clearly visible on a table behind them.

Despite his absence from her birthday celebration, Lopez's display of Affleck's photos suggests that all may not be lost in their marriage.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding photo is seen in her house

The couple has allegedly been facing difficulties for months, with sources claiming they are headed for a divorce. However, according to some insiders, they are working to save their union by keeping their love life out of the spotlight and writing each other love letters.

While Affleck was not present at Lopez's birthday party, she celebrated with her children, Max and Emme Muniz, sister Lydia, and close friends. She also posted a swimsuit photo, a Bridgerton-themed ball, and a thoughtful message to her fans on Instagram.

The couple's Bel Air mansion is currently on the market for $68 million, but there have been no takers yet. Talks are reportedly underway as they try to mend their issues.

Despite the challenges in their relationship, Lopez's continued display of photos with Affleck has ignited hope among fans that the couple will overcome their marriage woes.