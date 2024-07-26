 
Jennifer Lopez Shows Her Fans She Still Has Ben Affleck Wedding Photo in Her House
Instagram/John Russo
Celebrity

Despite the persistent rumors of an impending divorce, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to show signs of hope amidst their alleged turbulent relationship.

  • Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has not removed framed photos of her husband, Ben Affleck, from her Hamptons home despite their ongoing marriage issues. In a video shared on her Instagram Story, Lopez's producing partner and vocal coach were seen sitting on a couch with a large framed photo of Affleck from their August 2022 wedding clearly visible on a table behind them.

Despite his absence from her birthday celebration, Lopez's display of Affleck's photos suggests that all may not be lost in their marriage.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding photo is seen in her house

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding photo is seen in her house

  Editors' Pick

The couple has allegedly been facing difficulties for months, with sources claiming they are headed for a divorce. However, according to some insiders, they are working to save their union by keeping their love life out of the spotlight and writing each other love letters.

While Affleck was not present at Lopez's birthday party, she celebrated with her children, Max and Emme Muniz, sister Lydia, and close friends. She also posted a swimsuit photo, a Bridgerton-themed ball, and a thoughtful message to her fans on Instagram.

The couple's Bel Air mansion is currently on the market for $68 million, but there have been no takers yet. Talks are reportedly underway as they try to mend their issues.

Despite the challenges in their relationship, Lopez's continued display of photos with Affleck has ignited hope among fans that the couple will overcome their marriage woes.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Jennifer Lopez Embarks on Road Trip With Her Kids in RV Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez Embarks on Road Trip With Her Kids in RV Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez Expresses Gratitude to Fans for Their Birthday Wishes in Lengthy Post

Jennifer Lopez Expresses Gratitude to Fans for Their Birthday Wishes in Lengthy Post

Jennifer Lopez Shares Thirst Trap on 55th Birthday Despite Being 'Destroyed' Amid Marital Woes

Jennifer Lopez Shares Thirst Trap on 55th Birthday Despite Being 'Destroyed' Amid Marital Woes

Jennifer Lopez Conceals Ring Finger After Throwing Birthday Party Without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Conceals Ring Finger After Throwing Birthday Party Without Ben Affleck

Latest News
Ten Celebrities Who Fall Victim to AI Hoopla
  • Jul 28, 2024

Ten Celebrities Who Fall Victim to AI Hoopla

Comic-Con 2024: 'Fantastic Four' Villain Galactus Teased With Spectacular Drone Show
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: 'Fantastic Four' Villain Galactus Teased With Spectacular Drone Show

'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Josh Flagg Doubles Down on 'Selling Sunset' Criticism
  • Jul 28, 2024

'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Josh Flagg Doubles Down on 'Selling Sunset' Criticism

Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Slams His 'Despicable' Conduct Amid Custody Battle With Grimes
  • Jul 28, 2024

Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Slams His 'Despicable' Conduct Amid Custody Battle With Grimes

Rita Ora Rushed to Hospital After Performing in Rain, Forced to Scrap Hungary Show
  • Jul 28, 2024

Rita Ora Rushed to Hospital After Performing in Rain, Forced to Scrap Hungary Show

Harrison Butker and Piers Morgan Blast Drag Queen Show at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
  • Jul 28, 2024

Harrison Butker and Piers Morgan Blast Drag Queen Show at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony