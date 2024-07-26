Timothee Chalamet Accused of Being Diva on 'A Complete Unknown' Set

Cover Images/Abby Grant Movie

Sources claim that Timothee Chalamet is displaying diva-like behavior on the set of his Bob Dylan biopic, with one insider claiming he was involved in an altercation with a crew member.

AceShowbiz - Timothee Chalamet, known for his roles in "Dune" and "Wonka," is facing accusations of being a diva on the set of his upcoming biopic about Bob Dylan, titled "A Complete Unknown."

According to sources who spoke with In Touch magazine, Chalamet has gotten into a screaming match with a crew member. One source claims, "Everyone is walking on eggshells around him."

However, another source has come to Chalamet's defense, stating that he is simply focused on his work and wants to deliver the best possible performance, "Timothee is a quiet guy who likes to keep to himself. He's not being rude. He's just very focused on the work at hand."

Chalamet's transformation into Dylan for the film has been highly praised by fans. In the recently released teaser trailer, he is seen singing Dylan's classic track "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall."

"He sounds just like him!" exclaimed one Twitter user. Another agreed, "We're in for a treat, Chalamet sounds just like Dylan." Some fans have even predicted that Chalamet could be nominated for an Oscar for his performance. "Is there anything Timothée Chalamet can't do?" asked one user.

Chalamet reportedly took guitar lessons in preparation for the role and will do all of his own singing in the film. He also sought advice from Joel Coen, who directed the 2013 folk music film "Inside Llewyn Davis" and featured Dylan as a character.

"A Complete Unknown" is scheduled for a theatrical release in December this year.