Ronda Rousey Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Professional wrestler and former UFC champion Ronda Rousey is set to add another member to her growing family, announcing her second pregnancy at San Diego Comic-Con.

AceShowbiz - Ronda Rousey, the dynamic former UFC champion and WWE star, shared an exhilarating update at the San Diego Comic-Con. The 37-year-old athletic phenom announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Travis Browne. This exciting news was revealed during a panel discussion moderated by actor and WWE legend Dave Bautista.

Rousey and Browne are already parents to their two-year-old daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō, and Rousey also embraces the role of stepmother to Browne's two sons from his previous marriage.

The excitement surged in the room as Rousey revealed her news, further adding zest to the event, where she was also promoting her graphic novel debut, "Expecting the Unexpected".

Rousey's upcoming graphic novel, which launched through a Kickstarter campaign, projects her creativity beyond the arena, mingling elements of comedy and action. In a promotional clip, she described the novel saying, "It's like Knocked Up meets John Wick, and also a romantic comedy."

The main character, a super nerd and assassin for hire, grapples with her difficult-to-connect personality, reflecting shades of the sharp focus and determination Rousey embodies in her own life.

Rousey enjoyed an illustrious career in Mixed Martial Arts, amassing a staggering 12-0 record with six wins in the UFC. Beyond her professional endeavors, Rousey's embrace of motherhood is openly celebrated.

She frequently shares snapshots of her experience, emphasizing the strength and beauty of breastfeeding, as evident in a previous Instagram post, "Motherhood's some badass, primal, beautiful s*** that shouldn't be hidden." Her candid moments highlight a balance between her demanding career and the joys of family life.

Rousey and Browne's journey together began with their wedding in Browne's native Hawaii in August 2017. They welcomed their first child, La'akea, in September 2021. With another bundle of joy on the way, the couple's story continues to inspire both their formidable fans and parents around the world.

Stay tuned for more updates from Ronda Rousey and her expanding family, as she effortlessly balances multiple roles of a mother, athlete, and creator.