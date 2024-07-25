Tyler Perry Defends His Films Against 'Highbrow' Critics

Netflix Movie

Despite receiving negative reviews from some 'highbrow' critics, The Madea creator remains committed to telling stories that resonate with Black communities.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tyler Perry is standing by his work, even in the face of criticism from some quarters. The filmmaker, known for his movies that often deal with Black experiences, recently spoke out against the "highbrow" critics who have disparaged his work.

"I know for a fact that what I'm doing is exactly what I'm supposed to be doing," Perry said during an appearance on the "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer" podcast. "Because for everyone who is a critic, I have thousands of - used to be - emails from people saying, 'This changed my life. Oh my God, you know me. Oh my God, you saw me. How did you know this about my life and my family?' That is what is important."

Perry's latest film, "Divorce in the Black," starring Meagan Good and Cory Hardict, has been met with harsh reviews from critics, earning a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the film has received a more favorable response from audiences, with a current score of 75%.

Perry dismisses the negative reviews, arguing that his films connect with his core audience of "disenfranchised" people who may not have access to traditional therapy.

"Who cannot get in the Volvo and go to therapy on the weekend," he said. "So, you've got this highbrow Negro who is all up in the air with his nose up looking at everything, then you got people like where I come from, and me, who are grinders, who really know what it's like, whose mothers were caregivers for white kids, and were maids, housekeepers…beauticians."

"Don't discount these people and say that their stories don't matter. Who are you to be able to say which Black story is important or should be told? Get out of here with that bulls***."

Perry's comments highlight the ongoing debate about the validity and importance of different types of storytelling, and the role of critics in shaping the narrative. While some critics may dismiss Perry's work as overly simplistic or sentimental, others argue that it provides a valuable platform for voices that often go unheard.