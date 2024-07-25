Christina Hall Accuses Estranged Husband Josh of Stealing Her Money

Instagram Celebrity

Just weeks after Christina Hall filed for divorce, her separation from husband Josh Hall has spiraled into a storm of financial accusations and surveillance concerns.

AceShowbiz - The divorce saga between HGTV star Christina Hall and her estranged husband, Josh Hall, is heating up, with accusations flying and tensions running high. According to legal documents accessed by Entertainment Tonight, Christina, 41, has accused Josh, 43, of transferring $35,000 from her rental income into his personal bank account.

The funds were allegedly intended for loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance related to her Tennessee rental properties.

Christina claims she discovered the unauthorized transfer on July 21, weeks after Josh allegedly contacted her property manager the day after their divorce filing, asking if June payments could be sent to a different account.

This communication, she asserts, was without her consent. "I had no personal contact with Josh on July 8," Christina reportedly stated in her court filing, supported by provided text message screenshots.

The star of "Christina on the Coast" appears to have been particularly taken aback by this financial maneuver. She is pressing for a court order that requires Josh to return the allegedly diverted funds, highlighting that these funds are crucial for maintaining her properties. "I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me," she asserted in her legal documents.

The financial dispute doesn't end there. Christina is requesting exclusive use of their shared Newport Beach home, despite it being titled in both their names. She emphasizes that the funds for the purchase came from the sale of her Dana Point property, which she claims as her separate property.

This claim is intertwined with her broader financial concerns, as she suggests the need for a full forensic accounting of their marriage, suspecting potential other financial discrepancies.

Adding to the drama, Christina also alleges that Josh has been tampering with security cameras in their home, allowing him to potentially monitor her and her children. "Each time Josh has returned to the house he has plugged the cameras back in," she mentioned, expressing her objections to this invasive surveillance.

On the issue of spousal support, Christina stands firm. She has indicated that she does not want either party to receive alimony. "Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me," she stated, arguing that any fees and costs should be minimal given the straightforward nature of their finances.

The couple's marriage, which began with a secret wedding in April 2022 and included a public celebration in Hawaii that September, is ending in a cloud of mistrust and legal battles. This is Christina's third marriage, following her earlier relationships with Tarek El Moussa and British car specialist Ant Anstead.