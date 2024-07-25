Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Daughter's 15th Birthday with Surprise Bash

Instagram Celebrity

Grammy nominee MGK hosted a surprise birthday party for his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, prompting numerous sweet messages and birthday greetings from celebrity friends.

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly, the multi-talented Grammy nominee, recently pulled off a surprise 15th birthday party for his daughter, Casie Colson Baker. The 34-year-old artist announced the celebration through an Instagram slideshow filled with both nostalgic and recent family snapshots.

He captioned the post with a touching tribute, "The world spins but when I look at you it stops. Happy 15th princess."

Machine Gun Kelly throws a party for daughter's birthday

In addition to the post, MGK shared a video on his Instagram Stories capturing the moment Casie walked into her pink balloon-filled party, her jaw dropping as friends cheered her on. The party was a hit among MGK's 30.1 million social media followers, including high-profile friends like Travis Barker, Justina Valentine, and Brittany Furlan, who all sent their birthday wishes.

MGK, born Colson Baker, had Casie when he was just 19 with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. He's made no secret about the special bond he shares with his daughter. On a recent episode of the Bad Friends podcast, he affectionately referred to Casie as "my best friend and probably the only person I really care to impress."

He also praised Casie as "very comfortable in her own skin and a very strong independent woman," illustrating the depth of his admiration for her.

Casie has already begun to make her own mark in the entertainment industry. At the age of 11, she made her acting debut playing MGK's onscreen daughter Lily in the 2022 action crime thriller, "One Way". Despite the film's poor reviews, the experience showcased Casie's budding talent.

MGK's career is as bustling as ever. Currently headlining at the Wyoming music festival Cheyenne Frontier Days, the artist will soon release a John Denver-inspired song "Lonely Road" with Jelly Roll. He's also slated to perform at the North Dakota State Fair Center in Minot.

In addition to his musical ventures, MGK will soon star in Paul Feig's 2030-set lottery action comedy "Jackpot!". The Amazon Prime Video film, premiering August 15, features MGK in a thinly-veiled role of himself, interacting with characters played by Awkwafina and John Cena.

This birthday celebration serves as a reminder of MGK's devotion to his daughter and his multi-faceted career, capturing the hearts of fans and followers worldwide.