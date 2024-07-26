Safaree Samuels Clowned for Saying BBL Are 'Officially Expired'

Instagram Celebrity

The 43-year-old reality star and rapper finds himself landing in hot water after he says on X, formerly Twitter, that 'BBL's are officially expired and retired.'

AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels left some people upset with his latest opinion on Brazilian butt lift (BBL). The rapper and reality star suggested that the popular plastic surgery is "officially expired," but many disagreed with him.

The 43-year-old offered his two cents on X, formerly Twitter on Wednesday, July 24. "BBL's are officially expired and retired… hit the gym ladies it's a new era," he penned.

Safaree's post was then re-shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, and that was where online users dragged the reality star. One person in particular wrote, "All he date is BBL's." Another commented, "Here go men telling women what to do with their bodies again. let's end that era."

A third added, "Ladies, please do what you want. Men are attracted to one another." Someone else brought up Erica Mena's allegations of Safaree being a deadbeat parent, saying, "Boy take care of them kids!"

Despite the backlash, some others shared the same thoughts with Safaree, including raptress DreamDoll. When sitting down with Zeze Millz, she said she initially felt pressured to get a BBL and now wants to transition back to her natural body.

"I went and got surgery, and I'm wanting to transition back to my natural body," the artist, born Tabitha Robinson, stated. "Yea, natural bodies and more slim thick is what's in right now."

Meanwhile, Latto (Mulatto), recently weighed in on the plastic surgery trend. "I just think everybody should just stop worrying about everybody. Natural girls are winning. Surgery girls… BBL girls are winning. Do what works for you and mind your own business. Make your own decisions based on what you want to do, not what other people are telling you to do," she declared.