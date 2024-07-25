Boosie Badazz Regrets Dissing Yung Bleu Over His Mentally Disabled Son

Facebook Celebrity

The 'Wipe Me Down' rapper, who has been feuding with Yung Blue for years, issues an apology in a new interview with DJ Vlad for his harsh comments on the latter's son.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has spoken up about backlash that he faces for his comments on Yung Blue's mentally disabled son. Speaking to DJ Vlad in a new interview, the Baton Rouge rapper shared that he regretted his remarks.

"Bro, I got a lot of backlash in my DMs," Boosie admitted. He further revealed that before coming to the interview, he got a DM from a woman whose son is also mentally disabled.

The "Wipe Me Down" spitter added that he only dragged Yung Blue's kids because he did that first. "I've been in the DM trying to explain to them that when a motherf**ker talk [about] my kids, everything's off limits," he said. "If you talk about my kids i'mma talk about your kids."

Despite that, Boosie issued an apology for his harsh remarks. "I apologize to, you know, everybody offended for that," the rapper noted.

Boosie has been feuding with Yung Blue for years. Their beef escalated after Yung Blue released "Reading the Room", a diss track against Boosie and DJ Vlad. In the wake of the release, Boosie made fun of Yung Blue over the poor performance of the song, saying that Yung Bleu only made a couple hundred bucks off the song despite his high investment into the music video.

Firing back at Boosie, Yung Blue blasted Boosie by trolling him over Boosie's own financial success and ridiculing Boosie's property. It didn't take long before Boosie retaliated, but he might take things too far.

"Maybe my kids can come over n help yo r******d a** son count to five," Boosie wrote at the time, adding, "Go wipe all that damn slob up off your floor before y'all fall down n hurt yourself." His comments earned him backlash.