Cardi B Calls Homophobia Accusation 'Bulls**t' After Back-and-Forth With Nicki Minaj Fan

Instagram Celebrity

The drama started on Tuesday, July 23 after a Nicki fan filmed himself spitting on Cardi's wax model at Madame Tussauds Hollywood and shared the video on social media.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has shut down homophobia accusations leveled at her after a spat with a Nicki Minaj fan. The "WAP" hitmaker was quick to defend herself after she was accused of being homophobic.

The drama started on Tuesday, July 23 after a Nicki fan filmed himself spitting on Cardi's wax model at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. In the video, the man in question stood next to the wax figure and said, "They don't have you in the dark shadows for no reason, b***h. Nobody likes you."

The individual then spat in the wax model's face and said, "B***h," before walking away as "Starships" was playing in the background. Catching wind of the insult, Cardi called the man's masculinity into question, writing, "But when I said be a BOY."

The mom of two was then accused by someone else of being homophobic towards the Nicki fan, but she was quick to shut down that assertion. "Stop wit the fake homophobia bulls**t," she fumed.

"Im not homophobic I don't care wtf you like to f**k and suck and eat on but be a f**kin BOY you a grown a** man spitting at a wax figure of me," she continued. "I wouldn't allow no straight man buck on me ever! If you suck d**k like me you not buckin on me neither and that's just that!"

Also on Tuesday, Cardi fired back at misogynistic criticism regarding Kamala Harris' husband, lawyer Doug Emhoff. "What does Kamala Harris husband or relationships have to do wit her credentials?" she questioned. "Do y'all hire people based on who they f**king??"

Cardi's post seemingly arrived in response to rumors suggesting that the vice president has cheated on her husband of ten years to achieve career success. Some people event let out racist and antisemitic attacks toward Kamala, with people taking aim at the couple's interracial relationship and the attorney's Jewish heritage.