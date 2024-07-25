'Furious' Gigi Hadid Falling Out With Suki Waterhouse Over the Singer's Comments on Bradley Cooper S

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

According to a new report, the Victoria's Secret angel's friendship with the English singer/actress won't be the same after the latter shared her experiences following her split from Bradley in 2015.

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid wasn't happy with Suki Waterhouse's recent comments about her boyfriend Bradley Cooper. The Victoria's Secret angel reportedly was "furious" after the singer negatively reflected on her and the "Maestro" actor's 2015 split in a recent interview.

"They've fallen out, and there's no indication that things will ever be the same for them," a source told Life & Style. "Gigi is totally team Bradley and taking this up as her own cause... She isn't about to let this go."

However, a separate source informed the publication that Suki couldn't care less about Gigi's opinion. "Suki spoke her truth. If Gigi doesn't like it, that's her problem," the source said.

In her August 2024 British Vogue cover story, Suki described her breakup with Bradley as "very isolating and disorientating," especially given the public scrutiny surrounding the situation. She said it took years to process.

"I really will say that I'm pretty strong at this point," she said. "But when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you're actually not doing well, and you can't explain yourself to the world, that's very isolating and disorientating."

Suki also reflected on her past relationships, including those with Miles Kane and Diego Luna. "Sometimes you're going to get an unfair shot, but there's usually some form of karmic retribution, which I've definitely found with certain people. You watch their narrative play out and you're like, 'Haha, now everyone else knows you're s**t,' " she said.

Suki has since found love and stability with actor Robert Pattinson. The couple welcomed their first child together in March of this year. Despite rumors of past jealousy, the musician confirmed that her beau is unbothered by her exes.

"He has a lot of humor about that kind of stuff," she shared. "He couldn't really give a s**t. He's like, 'No one's better than me, so whatever.' "