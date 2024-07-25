Ali Krieger 'Grateful' She Met Mystery New Lover After Ashlyn Harris Divorce

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

After allegedly being cheated on by her former wife, the professional soccer player showers her 'wonderful' partner with praise without revealing their identity.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ali Krieger has moved on from Ashlyn Harris with someone new. Less than one year after calling it quits with her former wife, the professional soccer player revealed that she is in a new romantic relationship.

In the Wednesday, July 24 episode of the "She Pivots" podcast, the 39-year-old athlete announced that she is dating again after her divorce from Ashlyn. She also called her new lover, whom she "really, really like[s]" a "wonderful person."

Ali, who keeps the identity of her current partner under tight wraps, expressed her gratitude for giving herself time to move on from Ashlyn before starting her romance with her lover. She went on to say, "I'm so grateful that we met," adding, "Eight, nine months down the road has now given me time to grieve and to sort through all those feelings."

During the chat, Ali stressed that she "never wanted" to break up with Ashlyn, claiming that she was "willing to fight" for their marriage. She explained, "I really did love what we had. And I really loved her and our kids," making a reference to their 3-year-old son Sloane and 1-year-old daughter Ocean.

Ali, who won the NWSL Championship in November 2023 along with her team, also discussed what she did following the split. She recalled, "I just put all my focus into the team, and they put all their focus into me. They knew what it meant to me to end on top. And I am so grateful for them."

In September 2023, it was reported that Ashlyn had filed for divorce from Ali. In mid-October 2023, Ashlyn was linked to actress Sophia Bush. Later on, Ali seemingly hinted that Ashlyn cheated on her by referring to Beyonce Knowles' 2016 album "Lemonade", which is about her husband Jay-Z's infidelity, on Instagram. In November 2023, Ashlyn denied that she was unfaithful, writing, "Let me be clear: I did not step out on my marriage. I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy."

Though so, Ashlyn was spotted hanging out with Sophia several times, including one when the two were making their public appearance together at Art Basel in Miami Beach on December 7, 2023. In April 2024, Ashlyn and Sophia made their relationship red carpet official at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner.