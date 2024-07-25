Jennifer Aniston Claps Back at J.D. Vance's Comments on Childless Women

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The former 'Friends' star has criticized Senator J.D. Vance over his past comments about 'childless cat ladies' having no stake in political decision-making, referencing her own IVF journey and fertility struggles.

AceShowbiz - Actress Jennifer Aniston has expressed outrage at Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance's resurfaced comments that women like Vice President Kamala Harris who have not given birth are "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives."

In an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday, July 24, Aniston, 55, wrote, "Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option." Aniston, who has previously shared her personal IVF story, continued, "Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

Vance made the comments in a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson, stating that the U.S. is run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

Aniston has been open about her fertility struggles, revealing in 2022 that she underwent IVF treatments for "many years." She told Allure magazine, "I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' "

The actress' comments come amid increased scrutiny of Vance's views on women and family. Vance and his wife have three children, while Harris is stepmother to her husband's two children.

Aniston's post has resonated with many, sparking a conversation about the importance of access to fertility treatments and the value of women's choices regarding motherhood.