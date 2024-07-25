Stephen Baldwin Appears to Respond to Daughter Hailey's Family Comments With Cryptic Message

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock Celebrity

The actor's Instagram post comes after the model wife of Justin Bieber revealed in an interview with W magazine that she's not 'super close' with her family.

AceShowbiz - It seems like Stephen Baldwin has reacted to his daughter Hailey Bieber's (Hailey Baldwin) recent remarks about her relationship with her family. On Tuesday, July 24, the "Usual Suspects" actor made use of his Instagram account to share a cryptic message that seemed to be directed to the model.

In the post, Stephen shared a selfie video of him driving a car. He was seen looking at the camera before smirking and saying, "I love you." He later stared into the distance before looking back to the camera to smirk once again.

In the caption, meanwhile, Stephen promoted a positive vibe. "Today, staying positive is a choice !! so I'm trusting in the power of joy, peace, and happiness. Finally if anyone hasn't told you today, I LOVE YOU," so he wrote.

Stephen earned mixed responses for the post with some people trolling him. "Sadly your daughter don't love you your [sic] embarrassing her @stephenbaldwin7," one person commented. "Your daughter is ashamed of you," another echoed.

"Awww Stephen that felt very genuine and sincere… so gonna send some right back to you and I throw some positivity sprinkles on top," one other wrote. Another fan left a supportive message that read, "hell ya stephen, keep on keeping on my pal."

Stephen's post came after Hailey revealed in a recent interview with W magazine that she's not "super close" with her family, which also includes mom Kennya Deodato Baldwin, sister Alaia Baldwin and uncle Alec Baldwin. "I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent. I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family," she shared.

The model, who is currently pregnant with her first child together with husband Justin Bieber, added that despite their current relationship, she had "fairly normal childhood" with "very fond, beautiful memories." The Rhode founder continued, "Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different."