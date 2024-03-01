Stephen Baldwin in High Spirits After Asking for Prayers for Hailey and Justin Bieber

Cover Images/Jason Mendez/Roger Wong Celebrity

The 57-year-old actor also shares cryptic messages about not giving up after asking fans to pray for the singer and the model couple in an eyebrow-raising post on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Stephen Baldwin seemed to be unbothered by the drama surrounding his eyebrow-raising post about his daughter Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) and son-in-law Justin Bieber. On Thursday, February 29, the actor shared a new selfie on his Instagram account.

In the new snap, Stephen could be seen in high spirits as he flashed a huge smile to the camera. He was posing in front of a mural reading "Smile" on the wall behind him. He additionally added McFadden & Whitehead's 1979 disco hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" to the post.

In another post, the 57-year-old re-shared a motivational video about growth that keeps people going despite wanting to give up. "What is your knowledge wisdom & instinct would you hesitate at moment of truth?" Stephen wrote on the post. "do you have that life living instinct? do you know that life giving spirit d [sic] fight or flight??"

Stephen Baldwin shared cryptic messages after asking prayers for Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The posts came just days after he sparked concerns when reposting an Instagram Reel asking for prayers for Hailey and Justin. First posted by Victor Marx, the clip featured a message that read, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

The founder of the All Things Possible Ministries further wrote in the caption, "I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey's mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well."

"There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus," he continued. "So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you."

Hailey and Justin have yet to comment publicly on the post, but the model was allegedly "pissed" at her dad Stephen for re-sharing the post. According to a recent report, the 27-year-old catwalk beauty was not happy with the actor exposing her and Justin's "private" family matter even though he might have nothing but good intentions.

