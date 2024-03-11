Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's Shade in Bizarre Video

INFphoto.com/Cover Images/Instagram Celebrity

The actor takes to his Instagram account to share a video in which he appears to respond to the late-night talk show's controversial comments that involve his supermodel daughter.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - While Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) has yet to comment on Jimmy Kimmel's apparent shade, her father Stephen Baldwin seemingly speaks out on the matter. Making use of his Instagram account, Stephen shared a video where she ranted against Hollywood.

Shared on Sunday, March 10, the clip saw Stephen mentioning Jimmy after the late-night talk show host name-dropped his daughter during the monologue. "Hollywood is the Matrix," so the actor said. "And its members are her slaves."

"You know how I know?? I've been behind enemy lines," he continued. "I've worked with all those late night Jimmies. It just blesses my soul to see all these superpowers prancing and dancing before all these Jimmies, and then waking up in the morning and saying, 'Wow.' Now, that's freedom."

The clip unsurprisingly raised people's eyebrows. "he is so scary," an Instagram user wrote in a comment underneath PopFaction's post regarding the matter. Some others called Stephen "creepy" and "weird."

"Y'all don't forget to pray tonight this has bad vibes," one other said, seemingly referring to Stephen's Instagram post where he asked for prayers for Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber. Another person noted, "Seems like whole Baldwin clan has some attention seeking disease."

Stephen's post came after Jimmy mentioned Hailey while discussing the stereotypical Hollywood celebrity in his monologue at the 2024 Oscars. "Heavily botoxed, Hailey Bieber smoothie drinking, diabetes prescription abusing, gluten sensitive nepo babies with perpetually shivering chihuahuas…," the 56-year-old late-night talk show host said.

Hailey does have a signature smoothie named after her at upscale grocery store Erewhon. Speaking to GQ magazine, Hailey explained, "What actually happened was that I went into Erewhon just to order a regular smoothie, and then I posted the smoothie on my [Instagram] story," sharing the breakdown of her usual order which includes strawberry, banana, peanut butter. "That week, I went back into Erewhon and they were like, 'You don't understand how many people have come in here and ordered the thing that you posted.' "

Hailey also made headlines back in January 2023 for wearing a Nepo Baby T-shirt to hit back at criticism. At the time, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Baldwin was spotted strutting through the indoor parking lot in the statement-making tee.

