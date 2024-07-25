Tom Brady and Brooks Nader 'Casually Dating' After His Irina Shayk Fling

Instagram Celebrity

The legendary NFL quarterback and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model are reportedly dating 'casually' after hinting at a connection in recent public outings.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady, 46, widely celebrated as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, is reportedly stepping into a new romantic chapter of his life. According to Page Six, Brady is "casually dating" the stunning 27-year-old model Brooks Nader. This revelation comes nearly two years after his highly publicized divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

The rumor mill first started churning when the duo were spotted together at billionaire Michael Rubin's star-studded Fourth of July party in the Hamptons. Both were dressed to impress in all-white, and Brady was seen chatting with various guests, including model Xandra Pohl and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. Meanwhile, Nader sizzled in a white halter minidress, clearly enjoying her newfound freedom after her recent divorce from businessman Billy Haire.

Though noting, "It's nothing serious at this time," sources suggest that Brady and Nader have been seen together multiple times. Before being linked to Brady, Nader sparked romance rumors with Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark after attending Olivia Culpo's wedding to NFL star Christian McCaffery in Rhode Island.

Nader, who made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2019 and graced its cover in 2023, is no stranger to the limelight herself. She has had a stellar modeling career.

Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2023, has been navigating the single life while focusing on his three children and various business ventures. "I want to try to guide my kids into a life of purpose and one that they can find their joy and happiness," Brady shared with Us Weekly.

As for Nader, she left school at Tulane University to pursue a modeling career after being scouted during a summer internship in New York City. Her journey has been filled with perseverance and hard work, leading her to a successful career and personal triumphs.

Only time will tell whether this "casual dating" status between Brady and Nader will evolve into something more profound. For now, fans are watching closely as these two stars navigate their newfound romance.