 
Diddy Never a Suspect in Tupac's Murder Despite Keefe D's Claim
The 61-year-old gangster, who is charged with Tupac's murder, told cops that the Bad Boy Records founder offered him $1 million to kill the hip-hop icon, but police apparently didn't buy it.

  • Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has been dragged in Duane "Keefe D" Davis' case related to his role in Tupac Shakur's murder. The man, who is charged with the hip-hop icon's murder, tried to implicate the Bad Boy Records founder, but he apparently failed to convince authorities.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources confirm that Puff was never a suspect in the Tupac murder investigation and that remains true today, despite Keefe's claim. Although prosecutors recently brought up Diddy's name in arguments at court, cops reportedly never bought what Keefe was selling about the hip-hop mogul.

Keefe, who has been behind bars in Nevada since his arrest for his involvement in the 1996 murder of Tupac, once told cops that Diddy had offered him $1 million to take out the "Dear Mama" spitter. In a 2009 statement, he told Las Vegas detectives that he and his crew were hanging around Diddy one night when the latter allegedly made the offer, implying he'd pay top dollar for the murder without naming an exact amount. Keefe also told cops that after Tupac was murdered, he reached out to Diddy through a mutual friend to try to get paid, but he said he never did get the money.

Keefe is now seeking for a release on bail while awaiting trial. However, prosecutors are pushing back, arguing that the admission by Keefe shows he's the kind of person who would consider murdering someone for cash. Hence, he's deemed a threat to society by prosecutors.

Diddy has multiple times denied he had anything to do with Tupac's murder or that he offered money for someone to take him out.

While he was never under investigation for Tupac's murder, the hip-hop mogul is currently facing legal woes after being slapped with lawsuits alleging him of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. The rapper, who has been laying low amid rumored looming indictment, recently penned a tribute to mark her daughter Chance Combs' 18th birthday on Instagram.

