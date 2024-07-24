Victoria Beckham Calls Out David Beckham for 'Ginger Spice' Filter Mishap

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams) has hilariously called out her husband, David Beckham, for making her hair appear ginger in a recent Instagram photo. The image, taken during a romantic dinner in France, showed the couple embracing under a vibrant sunset.

In the Instagram caption, David wrote, "We have eaten in many beautiful places, but WOW Domaine De Peretti Della Rocca." However, Victoria pointed out, "What? Why is my hair ginger??? What filter is that David?"

Victoria's comment sparked amusement among fans, with one user joking that she resembled "Ginger Spice," a reference to her former bandmate Geri Horner. Others praised her appearance, stating, "Very beautiful ginger!" and "You look fabulous."

The couple's comedic banter comes amidst the recent Emmy Awards 2024 nominations for their Netflix documentary, "BECKHAM". The series has received a total of five nominations, including Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Picture Editing.

Victoria also shared several heartwarming images of their children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, enjoying a family vacation in Sardinia. The family celebrated Harper's 13th birthday and engaged in water sports such as jet skiing.

David and Victoria Beckham have a long history of teasing each other online, particularly regarding their fashion choices. In 2020, Victoria poked fun at David's oversized boots, comparing him to Gaston from "Beauty and the Beast." David retaliated, promising revenge on social media.

During their "BECKHAM" documentary, Victoria mistakenly referred to their family's background as "working class." David corrected her, prompting Victoria to release a series of T-shirts with the slogan, "My dad had a Rolls-Royce."