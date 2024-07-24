 
Victoria Beckham Calls Out David Beckham for 'Ginger Spice' Filter Mishap
Instagram
Celebrity

Victoria's comment sparked amusement among fans, with one user joking that she resembled 'Ginger Spice,' a reference to her former bandmate Geri Horner.

  • Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams) has hilariously called out her husband, David Beckham, for making her hair appear ginger in a recent Instagram photo. The image, taken during a romantic dinner in France, showed the couple embracing under a vibrant sunset.

In the Instagram caption, David wrote, "We have eaten in many beautiful places, but WOW Domaine De Peretti Della Rocca." However, Victoria pointed out, "What? Why is my hair ginger??? What filter is that David?"

Victoria's comment sparked amusement among fans, with one user joking that she resembled "Ginger Spice," a reference to her former bandmate Geri Horner. Others praised her appearance, stating, "Very beautiful ginger!" and "You look fabulous."

  Editors' Pick

The couple's comedic banter comes amidst the recent Emmy Awards 2024 nominations for their Netflix documentary, "BECKHAM". The series has received a total of five nominations, including Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Picture Editing.

Victoria also shared several heartwarming images of their children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, enjoying a family vacation in Sardinia. The family celebrated Harper's 13th birthday and engaged in water sports such as jet skiing.

David and Victoria Beckham have a long history of teasing each other online, particularly regarding their fashion choices. In 2020, Victoria poked fun at David's oversized boots, comparing him to Gaston from "Beauty and the Beast." David retaliated, promising revenge on social media.

During their "BECKHAM" documentary, Victoria mistakenly referred to their family's background as "working class." David corrected her, prompting Victoria to release a series of T-shirts with the slogan, "My dad had a Rolls-Royce."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Victoria and David Beckham Rewear Iconic Purple Wedding Outfits for 25th Anniversary

Victoria and David Beckham Rewear Iconic Purple Wedding Outfits for 25th Anniversary

Victoria Beckham's 'Horny' Instagram Post About Husband David Draws Mixed Reactions

Victoria Beckham's 'Horny' Instagram Post About Husband David Draws Mixed Reactions

Harper Beckham, the Mini Beauty Guru: Steals Mom Victoria's Makeup for Instagram

Harper Beckham, the Mini Beauty Guru: Steals Mom Victoria's Makeup for Instagram

Victoria Beckham Loves 'Getting Really Old' With Husband David in Tribute Post on His 49th Birthday

Victoria Beckham Loves 'Getting Really Old' With Husband David in Tribute Post on His 49th Birthday

Latest News
Chris Pratt Confirms Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Debuts Her Baby Bump
  • Jul 29, 2024

Chris Pratt Confirms Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Debuts Her Baby Bump

Nelly Furtado Credits Daughter for Preventing Her From Using Auto-Tune on New Album
  • Jul 28, 2024

Nelly Furtado Credits Daughter for Preventing Her From Using Auto-Tune on New Album

Perrie Edwards Forgives Zayn Malik, Finds Healthy Love With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • Jul 28, 2024

Perrie Edwards Forgives Zayn Malik, Finds Healthy Love With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Justin Bieber Treats Fans to Pics of Him Snuggling Up to Wife Hailey's Baby Bump
  • Jul 28, 2024

Justin Bieber Treats Fans to Pics of Him Snuggling Up to Wife Hailey's Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Mark His Brother's 18th Birthday With Party and Heartfelt Posts
  • Jul 28, 2024

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Mark His Brother's 18th Birthday With Party and Heartfelt Posts

Comic-Con 2024: 'Thunderbolts' Gets Mysterious Asterisk in Its Title, Offers First Footage
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: 'Thunderbolts' Gets Mysterious Asterisk in Its Title, Offers First Footage