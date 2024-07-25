Oprah Winfrey Flaunts Slimmed-Down Figure During Gym Session With Maria Shriver

Cover Images/INFevents.com Celebrity

The 'Color Purple' star stepped down from the board of directors of WW, formerly WeightWatchers, last year after confirming in December she had been using a weight-loss medication.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey fans can now see results of her transformation. After admitting that she took weight-loss medication, the media mogul showcased her slimmed-down figure during a gym session with Maria Shiver.



On Tuesday, July 23, the 70-year-old was seen rocking tight lighter-green cropped leggings when arriving at a gym in Santa Barbara, California, with her old pal. The TV host also wore a gray–green long-sleeve shirt that hung on her loosely.

As for Maria, she kept it casual in a graphic T-shirt and sleek black leggings. The Former First Lady of California completed her outfit with black, white and gray New Balance trainers.

"The Color Purple" star stepped down from the board of directors of WW, formerly WeightWatchers, last year after confirming in December she had been using a weight-loss medication. Earlier this year, she released the TV documentary "An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution", which featured her hitting out at those who shame people who turn to weight-loss drugs.

In May, Oprah apologized for being a "major contributor" to diet culture. "I've been a steadfast participant in this diet culture," she noted. "Through my platforms, through the magazine, through the talk show for 25 years, through online -- I've been a major contributor to it. I cannot tell you how many weight loss shows and makeovers I have done and they have been a staple since I've been working in television."

During the special, which aimed to "catalyze a new wave of change in how we collectively redefine the cultural and personal relationships between our weight, our health and each other," Oprah recalled the famous "wagon of fat" moment that took place on "The Oprah Winfrey Show". She described it as "one of my biggest regrets."

"It sent a message that starving yourself with a liquid diet set a standard for people watching that I nor anybody else could uphold," Oprah, who lost weight after going on an intense, months-long, liquid-only fast, explained. "And I've said this before, the very next day, I began to gain the weight back."