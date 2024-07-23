Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Announce Name of Their Fourth Child

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/INSTARimages Celebrity

The actor reveals the name of his fourth child, whom he shares with the 'Gossip Girl' alum, during the 'Deadpool and Wolverine' premiere in New York City.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have welcomed their fourth child, a son named Olin. The announcement came during the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere in New York City on Monday, July 22.

"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here," Reynolds said. "I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing-that is, the contents of this movie-that happens in your wondrous life."

Olin is the couple's fourth child, joining their daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. The actor joked that Taylor Swift had not yet revealed the baby's name in her music, as she had done with the couple's previous children.

The birth of their new son was first hinted at in February 2023 when Lively appeared without a baby bump after being photographed showing one in September 2022. Since then, the couple had kept the baby's name, birthdate, and sex a secret.

Reynolds revealed that he and Lively do not find out the sex of their babies before they are born. He said he was "ready for whatever happens" and that they are both excited to have a fourth child.

Despite being known for their privacy, Reynolds and Lively have said that being parents has brought them immense joy. The actor has credited Lively with being "smart" and "funny" and having played a significant role in his latest film, "Deadpool & Wolverine".