Tori Spelling Feels 'Super Grateful' for Her 'Last Conversation' With Shannen Doherty

On her podcast, Spelling opens up about the profound impact of her 'Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star's death and how a final conversation brought closure and gratitude.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Following the passing of her "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling expressed her profound grief on the "90210MG" podcast. While acknowledging her initial struggle to cope with the loss, Spelling emphasized the significance of a final conversation she had with Doherty.

Despite Doherty's battle with breast cancer, Spelling maintained a sense of hope and belief in her resilience. However, her passing still came as a shock, leaving Spelling feeling both sadness and a sense of gratitude.

Spelling revealed that she had experienced numerous losses in her life and often regretted not having had the opportunity to reconcile with loved ones in their final moments. However, she expressed a profound sense of gratitude for having had a meaningful conversation with Doherty before her passing.

"I feel like she and I had that, and I'm super grateful for that," Spelling said. "I don't have any regrets with her. I feel like we really laid it out and got it all out there."

Spelling's gratitude extended to Jennie Garth, another "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star, who had also lost a close friend in actor Luke Perry. Garth expressed her appreciation for Spelling's opportunity to connect with Doherty, as she had not had the chance to do so herself.

In a poignant Instagram post, Spelling paid tribute to Doherty's spirit and pledged to carry on her legacy. She described her as a "rebel," "strong" and "empathetic." She added, "Take on my power! And, I'll stay rebellious for you. Love you with all my heart. Always."

The final conversation between Spelling and Doherty provided a sense of closure and gratitude amidst the pain of loss. Spelling's heartfelt tribute serves as a testament to the enduring bond between the two actresses and the profound impact Doherty had on her life and career.