Ryan Reynolds Jokes Taylor Swift's Babysitting Fee Enrages His Accountant

In an interview joined by his 'Deadpool and Wolverine' co-star Hugh Jackman, the Canadian-born actor also shuts down rumors of Taylor's possible cameo in his upcoming movie.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's friendship with Taylor Swift apparently doesn't make the pop star go easy on the couple. The "Deadpool" star has joked that it costs him a fortune to have the Grammy winner babysit his four children with his actress wife.

The Canadian native recently sat down with E! News to promote his latest movie "Deadpool & Wolverine", during which he was joined by his co-star and longtime BFF Hugh Jackman. During the interview, the Aussie hunk joked that the "Shake It Off" hitmaker really is Ryan and Blake's nanny.

Playing along with Hugh's joke, Ryan quipped, "The cost of that is... I believe the accountant said, 'Cost-prohibitive.' " The 47-year-old jokingly added that having Taylor as his family's nanny doesn't only cost him a lot of money, but also his account. "But I think what he meant was, 'Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I'm-no-longer-your-accountant,' " he said.

Despite their close relationship, Ryan insisted that he didn't milk his friendship with Taylor for the benefit of his movie "Deadpool & Wolverine". Responding to the long-standing rumors of the "Fortnight" singer's cameo appearance in the upcoming movie, he stressed, "I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor, because she's our friend-that is not in this film."

The "Green Lantern" star, however, joked that he would be willingly pass the torch as Deadpool to Taylor. "I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good," he enthused. "Because that's a superpower that I don't know that she shows everyone too often: She's one of the funniest people I've ever met."

In another interview, Ryan has revealed his favorite Taylor song, "Betty". The song is from the 34-year-old songwriter's eighth studio album "Folklore" and the lyrics feature names of three of Ryan and Blake's children, Betty, James and Inez.

Recently, when asked if Taylor would reveal the name of his fourth child in "The Tortured Poets Department", Ryan told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on "Today", "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name will be. And, we'll say this: we're still waiting, so Taylor, let's maybe start. You know, she's a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."